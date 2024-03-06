Dubai, UAE — Homes 4 Life Real Estate, a distinguished player in the UAE real estate sector, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievements at the esteemed Tilal Al Ghaf Annual Awards 2023 held on 5th March 2024 at the Dream, The Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai. The company's outstanding performance has been recognized with two prestigious awards, underscoring its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

At the Tilal Al Ghaf Annual Awards 2023, Homes 4 Life Real Estate secured the 3rd position in the overall sales performance category, a testament to its exceptional sales strategies, innovative approaches, and dedication to meeting clients' needs. Additionally, the company attained the 7th position for the best brokerage performance for the year 2023, highlighting its expertise in facilitating successful real estate transactions and fostering strong relationships within the industry.

Jai Sajnani, Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and praised Tilal Al Ghaf for its commitment to delivering unparalleled lifestyle experiences. "From the very conceptualization stage, I had my full faith upon Tilal Al Ghaf, because when it comes to Majid Al Futtaim, they don't just develop homes, but they curate lifestyle that truly reflects opulence and luxury. Hence, for us, it is just a matter of communicating the values to our clients, and rest just follows," said Sajnani.

Deepti Gehani, also a Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, emphasized the emotional significance of homes and communities like Tilal Al Ghaf. "Homes always have emotional values, and a community like Tilal Al Ghaf delineates the values of family and luxury perfectly. We are proud to be associated with such a brand, and it is amazing to see our recognition amongst the top performers. Truly, God has been very kind upon us," Gehani commented.

These prestigious awards serve as a testament to Homes 4 Life Real Estate's unwavering dedication, professionalism, and commitment to excellence in the real estate industry. The company remains steadfast in its mission to provide unparalleled service, expertise, and personalized solutions to its clients, setting new benchmarks for success and reinforcing its position as a leader in the market.

