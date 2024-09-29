Dubai, UAE – Homes 4 Life Real Estate continues to raise the bar in Dubai’s real estate market, earning a prestigious accolade at The Black Onyx Awards 2024, organized by Meraas x Nakheel. Held at Forum by Banyan Tree at the Bluewaters Dubai, the glamorous evening of September 26 celebrated industry excellence, and Homes 4 Life Real Estate proudly took home the award in the Luminaries Brokerage category for its exceptional sales performance over the past year.

The award is a testament to the relentless dedication and innovative approach Homes 4 Life Real Estate has demonstrated in promoting Dubai’s master communities and luxury properties. The recognition highlights the strong relationships the brokerage has built with top-tier developers, enabling clients to seamlessly navigate their real estate journey.

Commenting on the achievement, Jai Sajnani, Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, said:

“Meraas and Nakheel are the most sought-after developers in Dubai. Their master communities are thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of the modern lifestyle. For us, as their brokers, it becomes easier to explain these advantages to both local and international clients, creating a win-win relationship for all parties involved.”

Nitin Giyanani, Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, added:

“Dubai as a city has made its mark on the global map as one of the most beautiful and sustainable cities to live in, and Meraas and Nakheel collectively have made great contributions to this success. Thus, receiving recognition at The Black Onyx Awards means a lot to us, as it reflects our commitment to excellence in Dubai’s thriving real estate landscape.”

Homes 4 Life Real Estate looks forward to continuing its collaboration with esteemed developers like Meraas and Nakheel, while further expanding its impact on Dubai’s real estate market.