Dubai, UAE: Homes 4 Life Real Estate proudly announces its recognition as the No. 1 Top Partner of 2025 by Majid Al Futtaim, one of the UAE’s leading developers. The prestigious award was presented in acknowledgment of the company’s exceptional sales performance within the highly sought after master community, Ghaf Woods.

This remarkable achievement places Homes 4 Life Real Estate at the pinnacle of Dubai’s competitive real estate landscape, surpassing over 8,000 registered agencies across the emirate. The recognition stands as a testament to the firm’s unwavering persistence, consistency, and commitment to excellence across every aspect of its operations.

The award ceremony was held on April 21, 2026, at an exclusive private restaurant in DIFC, attended by the senior leadership team of Majid Al Futtaim and the management of Ghaf Woods, who personally presented the accolade to the Homes 4 Life team.

Leadership Statement

Commenting on this milestone, Managing Partners Nitin Giyanai, Jai Sajnani, Paresh Kamlani, and Deepti Gehani jointly stated:

"We are truly ecstatic to receive this tremendous award. Being ranked number one is not just a title, it signifies that you are the best in the business. It reflects excellence across all departments and showcases the dedication, passion, and hard work of our entire team. This recognition inspires us to continue raising the bar and setting new benchmarks in the industry."

Business Partners’ Perspective

Business Partners Pulkkit Sharma, Hiten Keswani, Kapil Thawani, Sunny Wali, and Vinod Bhojwani shared their excitement, stating:

"Achieving the number one position is truly remarkable, but now the greatest challenge begins, which is to retain it. We are already geared up for the next phase and are aiming to surpass even greater targets. As we have always believed, the Race to Excellence has no Finish Line."

This achievement reinforces Homes 4 Life Real Estate’s position as a market leader and trusted partner in Dubai’s thriving property sector, while further strengthening its relationship with Majid Al Futtaim and its flagship developments.

About Homes 4 Life Real Estate

Homes 4 Life Real Estate is a leading Dubai based brokerage known for its exceptional service standards, strong developer relationships, and consistent top tier performance across primary and secondary markets.