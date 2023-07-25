DUBAI, UAE: Vegan diners in Downtown Dubai can now visit homegrown vegan eatery Planet Terra closer to home as the brand officially opens doors to its second location at Ibis World Trade Centre Hotel. A relaxing oasis in the heart of the city, the new branch offers both indoor and terrace seating on the hotel’s ground floor and presents guests with the idyllic place to enjoy breakfast through to dinner and everything in between.

Established a year and a half ago in The Greens, Planet Terra is a family-run brand dedicated to serving quality organic and plant-based food and drinks created using no processed ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, no refined sugars and no GMOs.

As demand for cuisine that nourishes both body and mind grows, the earth-friendly café hopes to further connect with Dubai diners in the Downtown area looking for a place to eat intentionally.

Serving up an entirely vegan menu created with animal-free ingredients that are sourced fresh from ethical and sustainable suppliers, locally and internationally. Guests will be able to enjoy a bountiful vegan menu with delicious options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between – we’re talking vegan desserts, organic coffee, homemade soups, smoothies, mylkshakes and cold-pressed juices.

Inspired by global cuisines, Planet Terra’s menu at Ibis World Trade Centre sees all items, down to marinades and sauces made from scratch daily in-house with 100% animal-free and organic ingredients, with dishes and beverages available for dine-in, on-the-go, and delivery.

For breakfast, which is served from 8am – 12pm daily, find a range of açaí bowls like the Tropical Açaí Bowl with banana and dates topped with crunchy homemade granola, coconut flakes and tropical fruits, Mushrooms on Toast with homemade cashew cream cheese, Matcha Pancakes with whipped coconut cream, and Avocado Bruschetta with caramelized onion, and tomato confit on sourdough, plus plenty more.

Highlights from the lunch and dinner menu, include Planet Terra’s tried and tasted firm fan-favourites like Tofish and Chips, Kimchi Pad Thai, King Oyster Vurger, Tempeh Souvlaki, Stuffed Butternut Squash, Levantine Aubergine Fatteh, Mushroom Shawarma, and more. Not forgetting a range of beautiful salads including Papaya Caviar Salad, The Buddha Bowl, and Buckwheat Salad.

There is also plenty of sweet options like ‘Terramisu’ – a vegan take on the classic Italian dessert, and warm gluten free Date Pudding, in addition to a daily selection of desserts from the counter.

Upon arrival to the new Planet Terra, guests can expect to be greeted by both a team and interiors that aim to relax and welcome. A laid-back, neighbourhood ambience ensures an at-ease visit for all ages – the venue offers seating for solo diners, couples and families, as well as large groups for private corporate or personal events.

For guests looking for a spot to work during the day or indulge in a little alone time, there’s cozy spots found throughout to enjoy privacy and a cup of organic coffee served with a choice of organic plant-based mylk options like almond, soy, oat and coconut.

Designed from top to bottom to evoke a state of calm, Planet Terra’s interiors are inspired entirely by nature. Think neutral tones, boho features, wooden furnishing, bamboo lighting, plus plenty of luscious plant life throughout – including a beautiful, fully-grown olive tree in the center of the restaurant. Planet Terra is a little piece of the planet with a big commitment to healing it.

Planet Terra’s second branch is located on the Ground Floor of Ibis World Trade Centre Hotel, Dubai, UAE, and is now open to diners daily from 7.30am – 10.30pm.

For more information or reservations, please call +971 54 306 6000, visit https://planetterra.life/ e-mail info@planetterra.life or follow @planetterradubai on social media.

Planet Terra’s original location is on the Ground Floor of Panorama Building, The Greens, Dubai, UAE, and is open daily from 7.30am till 10.30pm for dine-in, takeaway or delivery via Deliveroo.

For any media-related enquiries, please contact Sophie Voelzing at sophie.voelzing@therestaurantco.me