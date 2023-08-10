Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Paving the way for future growth, homegrown seafood chain Golden Fork has appointed a number of senior figures to its leadership team in the region.

Simon Wosket has joined as Head of Retail Finance at Golden Fork. His extensive experience at hospitality leader Bourne Leisure Ltd, is certain to stand him in good stead in this new role. Simon brings a wealth of financial expertise and industry insights that will be instrumental in shaping Golden Fork's financial strategy and strengthening the brand's financial health as it continues its planned regional expansion.

Vikas Mahajan has also come on board as General Manager of Retail Restaurant Operations. A seasoned hospitality professional with more than 25 years of experience working with the likes of Ruby Tuesday and Alchemist F&B Ltd, his operational expertise and keen understanding of the industry will play a crucial role in enhancing restaurant operations and delivering exceptional experiences to Golden Fork’s valued customer base.

Rajj Mohan Pudussery has also been promoted to Senior Area Manager at Golden Fork. A Golden Fork veteran having joined the team as a steward in 1999, Rajj Mohan’s extensive experience and in-depth understanding of Golden Fork's soups, products, and customer service have made him an asset to the organization. Fluent in Arabic and Russian, Rajj has been instrumental in fostering the connection with Golden Fork’s diverse customer base over the years.

“These key leadership appointments underscore our commitment to growing the Golden Fork brand and will drive our strategic direction and initiatives. The leadership team has been consolidated to align with our priorities and we are very excited to see the formidable team of Simon, Mohan and Vikas take a legacy brand like Golden Fork into a new era,” said Shanavas Mohammed, partner, Golden Fork.

As part of their growth strategy, the company participated in the The British Franchise Exhibition '23 earlier this summer.

“This exhibition provided a platform for us to showcase our brand, connect with potential franchise partners, and explore avenues for growth in the UK market. We believe that this opportunity will open doors to exciting possibilities and enable us to take our homegrown success story global,” added Mohammed.

“Golden Fork has the same strong ethos that I enjoyed in my previous role. From a long-term, defined view to the steadfast commitment of the team to quality and service, the foundation is already there, and I am delighted to be joining them on this exciting growth journey,” said Simon Wosket commenting on his new role.

“Loyalty is what has driven Golden Fork’s growth for more than 4 decades and enabled this homegrown chain to rise above the noise even as competition intensified, and the UAE cemented its reputation on the global F+B map. I am looking forward to working closely with Shanavas, Simon, and the rest of the team to continue to deliver on guest expectations and continue to provide that memorable Golden Fork experience that has stood the test of time as we take the brand to greater heights,” added Vikas Mahajan.

Golden Fork recently announced their intent to open 23 outlets across the UAE and KSA in the next 18 months. The AED 10 million expansion plan of the iconic family friendly brand will see branches activated in Deira City Centre’s exciting new Food Central food hall, Motor City, Al Ain Mall, Mega mall in Sharjah and Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi. Already having opened their doors are Golden Fork outlets at Dalma Mall, City Seasons hotel in Deira, Lulu Mall in Fujairah, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Mushrif Mall.

