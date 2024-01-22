Dubai, UAE – NeoHealth, a new home healthcare company has launched in the UAE, offering distinct tailored solutions to the community. With 30 years of experience in the industry and embedded technological advancements, NeoHealth features personalised medical and personal care in the comfort of one’s home.

Offering continuity of care, flexible services with no minimum hourly requirements, an easy booking system, and a team of DHA-licensed nurses – NeoHealth caters to an array of customer needs from clinical care, postoperative rehabilitation, to elderly and new-born care, and home testing.

NeoHealth’s main priority lies in creating a comfortable and warm environment for the customers, while nurturing their staff, and ensuring the values are aligned with those of the company. NeoHealth is an employer of choice and treat staff in the same way they treat their clients. The match of personality and experience plays an integral part in the hiring process, as the company believes this impacts the whole ecosystem of home healthcare between the nurses, and the customer. NeoHealth prioritises top training for their staff and is an accredited training centre where the focus is on providing continuous professional training to nurses to ensure high-quality service at all times.

At the initial stage, customers have the options of Zoom or in-person meetings with NeoHealth nurses, as well as free three-hour trials to ensure customer satisfaction and comfort within the home.

Work-efficiency and medical accuracy are also essential pillars of the business. Ensuring workflow and promoting sustainability among its staff, NeoHealth uses special technology. Nurses utilise tablets connected to the patients’ records systems, all in accordance with DHA compliance.

“We are excited to launch NeoHealth and provide unique solutions that address an array of existing issues when it comes to healthcare. This includes comfort, flexibility, and warm care while holding to the highest medical and technological standards. I am sure that we will transform lives with our service,” said Saood Al Ghurair, CEO, NeoHealth.

“Here at NeoHealth, we are all mums, daughters, sons and parents and we know how we would like our own family to be treated. We take care of our staff, and it is our mission to always provide our customers with the best service and ensure that they are treated as family,” added Kelly Short-McCullough, Director, NeoHealth.

The brand’s mission is for NeoHealth family to become an extension of the customer’s family, while providing in-home healthcare support that clients can trust implicitly, where they need it and when they need it.

About NeoHealth

NeoHealth is a home healthcare company based in Dubai, UAE, where 30 years of experience meets modern technology to match the ultimate in-home healthcare with the ease of booking, monitoring and efficiency. Offering a wide array of services from personal care to clinical, new-borns to seniors, the unmatched service brings the very best in professional support to people’s doorsteps. With a team of DHA-licensed nurses, fully trained and experienced across a wide spectrum of conditions and client requirements, NeoHealth is a new wave of home healthcare led by a new patient and nurse-led culture.

