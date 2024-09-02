Dubai: Holon, a pioneer in Web 3.0 and AI-driven data storage and compute, lands in the UAE at a peak time of technological innovation. With a mission to empower individuals with data ownership, Holon has positioned itself at the heart of a rapidly growing ecosystem in Dubai that supports the sustainable development of AI and Web 3.0 technologies.

Based in Australia, Holon has been building their innovative technology since 2018, striving to be the world's greenest Web 3.0 infrastructure company. Aiming to be the first company to establish a 100% verifiably green global data network and empower data ownership. As the world rapidly shifts towards advanced technological infrastructures, Holon is leveraging the power of Web 3.0 to address the growing challenges of data privacy, security, and sustainability.

“Holon recognised early that Web 2.0's legacy infrastructure would struggle with cybersecurity, data privacy, and resource consumption. Web 3.0, with its decentralised, open-source framework, offers solutions for creating secure, transparent, and efficient digital ecosystems,” said Heath Behncke, Managing Director. “The UAE, particularly Dubai, have emerged as global leaders in fostering technological innovation. The country’s comprehensive approach to regulation, policy, and infrastructure development makes it an ideal hub for Web 3.0 and AI advancements. Holon's commitment to Web 3.0 aligns with its vision to drive innovation for a sustainable and equitable digital future.”

Holon’s approach to sustainable data innovation involves modular micro-data centers equipped with immersion cooling technology. These small, efficient units can be integrated into existing properties, reducing the need for large, energy-intensive data centers. By leveraging Web 3.0’s distributed and decentralised technologies, Holon can bring data storage and computing closer to the user, improving latency, security, and energy efficiency. Additionally, Holon’s solutions can be powered by green energy, with the added benefit of repurposing waste heat to offset property energy costs, making it a win-win for businesses and the environment.

The company noted that the growth of data is staggering, from 1 Zetabyte (ZiB) in 2010 to over 100 ZiB in 2020. With AI driving significant data consumption, it is forecasted that 75,000 ZiB of machine-generated data will be generated annually by 2040. This surge will require around 1,000 ZiB of enterprise storage, a 250-fold increase. However, this expansion comes with a rising carbon footprint, with data centers projected to consume 8% of global electricity by 2030.

Heath said, “The blend of AI and Web 3.0 is transforming data management, offering secure, verifiable, and efficient handling of large data sets. Web 3.0’s decentralised infrastructure meets AI's demands for accuracy and security, fostering a global ecosystem essential for AI deployment. Holon is committed to leading the way in sustainable data innovation, ensuring a secure and prosperous digital future.”

As global agendas continue to push for sustainability, data integrity, and resource efficiency, Holon remains at the cutting edge of innovation. The company is exploring new opportunities to support commercial real estate firms in repurposing their infrastructure to tap into the booming data market. By merging property and data infrastructure, Holon is set to create a new future for both industries, ensuring they are well-positioned to thrive in economic challenges.

About Holon

An Australian-based publicly limited (unlisted) company, focused on innovation and technology since 2018, strives to be the greenest Web3 infrastructure company globally and the first to establish a 100% verifiably green data network. The company's mission is to accelerate the transition to green data and empower data ownership by providing green edge, decentralised, distributed, and verifiable data storage and compute services for the data market, driven by the growth in AI and Web 3.0.

For media queries, contact SOCIATE PR:

Valencia de Souza, PR Manager

Email: valencia.desouza@sociate.ae || Mobile: +971 50 562 5190