Dubai, UAE – Solix Marketing Management, a cutting-edge agency dedicated to providing high-impact, 360-degree omnichannel marketing solutions, officially launches in the UAE. By seamlessly blending creative storytelling, design innovation, and digital marketing expertise, Solix aims to offer an adaptable & future-ready consultancy model that equips businesses with the strategic guidance, top-tier talent, and innovative solutions needed to drive measurable ROI. With a focus on agility and expertise, Solix is poised to help businesses thrive in today's fast-paced landscape.

Hadi Mousawi, CEO and Founder of Solix, commented on the launch: "We are thrilled to officially launch our brand in the UAE, a market that is dynamic, diverse, and ripe with opportunities. Our mission is to empower businesses by delivering holistic marketing solutions that are not only innovative but also deeply rooted in strategic and creative thinking. “Through authentic storytelling and data-backed strategies, Solix helps brands create genuine connections with their audience and drive measurable outcomes. With this approach, we are confident that Solix will set a new standard for marketing excellence in the region."

Authentic Content & Creative Storytelling

The digital landscape is increasingly favoring authentic, human-centered content that personally resonates with audiences. Modern consumers are more discerning, seeking stories that are genuine, share unique perspectives, and foster a sense of community.

Solix recognizes this as a shift towards more strategic and personalized advertising, where simple increase in paid media budget is no longer sufficient for success; engaging storytelling that creates meaningful connections is now the key. Solix is committed to delivering this level of engagement, offering clients innovative solutions that prioritize storytelling with impact.

Solix and SharpMinds: Pioneering Marketing & Strategy Consultancy

As agencies evolve from traditional service providers into strategic partners, they are increasingly tasked with guiding businesses—especially those without in-house marketing teams or high-level executives —towards achieving their goals. This transformation allows agencies to take on greater responsibility, from strategy development to the execution of marketing plans. For businesses, this means focusing on core marketing and sales operations, reducing costs, optimizing client experience and accessing multidisciplinary expertise.

Solix, with its fresh, young, and innovative approach to marketing, leverages diverse experience, cultural insights, data-driven tactics, and a strong focus on creative storytelling. In partnership with SharpMinds, the agency is set to introduce comprehensive marketing, strategy & sales consultancy services. Their model emphasizes accountability and ownership within an outsourced framework, eliminating the costs and time associated with building a full in-house marketing department or hiring a CMO.

SharpMinds' strategic marketing consultancy is led by Katherine Borge, Chief Commercial Officer, who brings over 11 years of global expertise across marketing, public relations, business development, customer acquisition, client retention strategies, relationship management and executive leadership. Her extensive experience, including a decade in the UAE's healthcare, design and luxury sectors, equips her to address the complex challenges faced by modern businesses.

Unified Brand Experiences with Strategic Innovation

Today’s consumers expect seamless, consistent experiences across all touchpoints—whether on social media, through performance marketing, in-store interactions, or via mobile apps. Meeting this expectation requires integrated, cross-channel strategies that resonate with audiences wherever they are. It's not just about being present across multiple platforms; it's about crafting a cohesive brand narrative that bridges both digital and physical spaces.

The team at Solix leverages data-driven strategies and creative insights, combined with the thoughtful application of AI and technology, to ensure effective and impactful marketing operations.

For more information, visit www.solix.me/approach.

About Solix Marketing Agency

Founded in March 2024 by Hadi Mousawi, Founder & CEO, and Rawan Hoteit, Co-founder & MarComs Marketing Manager, Solix has worked with clients across the healthcare, real estate, luxury, B2B, and B2C sectors. The agency provides a full spectrum of marketing and communications services, including strategic digital and content marketing, storytelling, branding, CMO consultancy services, paid advertising, voice and search engine optimization, as well as graphic design, UI/UX design, and 3D animation.

Solix collaborates with customer-centric brands dedicated to enhancing quality of life and bringing joy to everyday experiences.

About SharpMinds Consulting Engineers:

SharpMinds Consulting Engineers, a leader in UAE's architectural and engineering sector, excels in innovative solutions for tomorrow's spaces. Specializing in architecture, engineering, interior design, project management, and urban planning, the firm focuses on healthcare, commercial, residential, and urban projects. With a senior leadership team boasting over 70 years of combined international experience, SharpMinds aligns with the UAE's vision to create innovative, sustainable environments, leading the next wave of architectural and engineering excellence.