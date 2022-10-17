Dubai:- IHG Hotels & Resorts proudly unveils the opening of the Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, a sustainable hotel that operates on no single-use plastic; has an onsite water bottling plant; and features digital amenities in all its guest rooms, suites & apartments. The property is set to open in the last quarter of 2022, the latest addition to the Holiday Inn portfolio in the United Arab Emirates.

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is fully committed to supporting innovative environmental growth through “Green Engage”, a long-term strategy built upon driving sustainability actions across all different departments in its hotels worldwide. This initiative is in line with “Journey to Tomorrow”, a commitment by the multinational hospitality company to deliver a more sustainable hotel business through building positive impact in local communities, building a diverse culture, reducing energy use, cutting waste and conserving water. This is IHG Hotels & Resorts’ response to helping achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

With this vision in mind, the team behind the Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park has integrated products and implemented energy and water saving initiatives that not only decrease costs, but also help save natural resources. The water bottling plant built inside the hotel reduces the consumption of at least 1,500 plastic bottles a day by producing glass bottled water instead. The bottling plant has a 3,400-liter capacity, generating 80 liters per hour of cold still water, ambient still water, and sparkling water.

The soon-to-be completed hotel is located at the Dubai Science Park, a thriving community that fosters development in the medical, wellness, pharma, and technology sectors. Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park would certainly be an exciting and colourful new addition to the neighbourhood with its sleek and brand-transforming public space design which will allow the guests to meet, relax and socialize as they choose. All 324 guestrooms, suites and one-bedroom apartments are designed to make guests comfortable and at home, making this the perfect hotel for all types of travelers. Integrating a modern approach, all hotel rooms, suites and apartments include features such as a Digital TouchPad panel and a Bluetooth speaker with wireless charging. High-end one-bedroom suites will also be equipped with a built-in kitchenette, cookware and flatware, washer and dryer – facilities that are quintessential to long-staying guests.

The hotel will proudly offer seven ultra-modern collapsible events and conference space and an extensive upper mid-scale ballroom, all equipped with modern technology, which can accommodate over 440 guests. For recreation, the hotel will have a fully equipped fitness center, an outdoor pool and a sizeable activity space.

Pursuing innovation through environmental sustainability is not the only goal of IHG in opening the Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, as it also actively promotes diversity and equality among its employees. As of writing, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park has around 60% male and 40% female staff already on board from a diverse number of nationalities, and is still opening its door for more.

The food & beverage offering is another highlight. The hotel will have a sleek pool bar; Kitchen25, a restaurant serving international cuisine; and Café Verde, a café that will feature smart, communal working spaces. This fulfills the hotel’s brand promise of providing a space to support startup companies, entrepreneurs and “digital nomads” or remote-working professionals. The hotel will also be home to McGettigan’s - the famous Irish pub, which is set to be the new hotspot in the neighbourhood for dining and drinks, with its unrivalled Irish hospitality and entertainment and al fresco seating.

Apart from the above, guests will find all comforts and services they have come to know and love at Holiday Inn including the brand’s signature “Kids Stay and Eat Free” program. Complemented by memorable, warm and friendly service, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park will be the perfect destination for both business and leisure travelers, as well as residents within the community.

Look out for more information as the Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park shapes up in Dubai Science Park: https://www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels/us/en/dubai/dxbda/hoteldetail

