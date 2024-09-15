Dubai – Inspired by the timeless elegance of Parisian Art and the enchanting romance of Paris, HMB Homes Real Estate Development’s flagship project, One Beverly, is set to redefine luxury living in Dubai. This AED 350 million project not only represents the pinnacle of HMB Homes’ portfolio but also stands as one of the most coveted addresses in Dubai, offering a lifestyle that is both extraordinary and inspiring.

HMB Homes Real Estate Development, renowned for its innovation and excellence in the UAE's real estate market, has consistently set new benchmarks in luxury living. With a legacy of pushing the boundaries in residential development, HMB Homes is dedicated to crafting iconic, sought-after destinations that elevate the standard of living in Dubai. The launch of One Beverly is the latest milestone in their journey, embodying the company’s commitment to creating spaces that are not just homes but experiences.

Located in the heart of Arjan, one of Dubai’s most distinguished residential communities, One Beverly benefits from a prime location that offers both serenity and convenience. Arjan is known for its modern comforts, close-knit neighborhood feel, and proximity to some of Dubai’s most prominent landmarks. Situated just minutes away from Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden, Arjan effortlessly combines contemporary luxuries with a vibrant community spirit. Its strategic location provides residents with quick access to Dubai’s major highways, including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, making it easy to reach key areas such as Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates, and Dubai International Airport.

As the flagship project of HMB Homes, One Beverly stands out with its meticulously designed residences, offering 381 exquisite apartments which include studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units with apartment prices starting from 6,50,000 AED & 8 commercial shops. Each home is crafted with an attention to detail that reflects the timeless elegance of Parisian Art, complemented by the dynamic spirit of Dubai. These residences are not merely living spaces but are designed as sanctuaries where every element from the opulent finishes to the cutting-edge technology has been thoughtfully curated to provide an unparalleled living experience.

"Our vision for One Beverly was to create a space that not only reflects the elegance of Paris but also embodies the dynamic spirit of Dubai," said the CEO of HMB Homes Real Estate Development. "This project is a celebration of art, design, and the extraordinary lifestyle that Dubai offers. One Beverly stands as a beacon of unrivaled luxury, opulence, and glamor—a masterpiece that not only redefines grandeur but embodies it with every detail."

One Beverly also sets itself apart with an array of 30+ world-class amenities designed to enhance the everyday lives of its residents. Among these are a state-of-the-art gym that caters to all fitness levels, an infinity swimming pool offering stunning panoramic views, and a beautifully landscaped jogging track for those who appreciate outdoor exercise. Social and recreational needs are equally well addressed, with a residents' lounge providing a serene space for relaxation, an open-air cinema for entertainment under the stars, and a multi-purpose court accommodating various sports.

By blending luxury, comfort, and a vibrant community spirit, One Beverly truly redefines what it means to live in opulence.