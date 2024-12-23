Amman: During a meeting held at the Royal Hashemite Court on Wednesday 18 December, 2024, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein bestowed upon Airport International Group, represented by its CEO Nicolas Deviller, and several institutions and individuals in Amman the Silver Jubilee Medal in recognition of their invaluable contributions to the service of Jordan, particularly local communities. The ceremony, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, brought together local community leaders and prominent figures to commemorate Jordan’s achievements over the past 25 years under His Majesty’s leadership.

This prestigious accolade praises Airport International Group’s significant role as the operator of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA). It underscores the company’s sustained efforts to elevate the airport’s operations and customer experience, solidifying its position as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world and reflecting its substantial contributions to the Kingdom’s progress throughout His Majesty’s reign.

“We are incredibly proud to have received this acknowledgment from His Majesty on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee. This medal stands as a testament to our steadfast dedication to serving Jordan by shaping an international airport that prioritizes passenger satisfaction and empowers the local community, all while promoting climate protection and contributing to the national economy,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

He added, “As His Majesty remarked, Amman is one of the great capitals of the world and holds a special place in the hearts of Jordanians. A symbol of beauty, peace and love, Amman embodies the warm and welcoming Jordanian hospitality that makes every visitor feel at home - a standard we strive to uphold at QAIA. This feat would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment of our exceptional teams, partners and stakeholders who have transformed QAIA into a globally recognized, award-winning facility.”

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aer