‘HLB HAMT Heroes’ by the UAE-based audit and tax advisory to encourage employee engagement with the community and clients to support environmental causes and provide guidance on ESG initiatives across mid-tier corporate entities.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The UAE-based audit and tax advisory firm, HLB HAMT, today launched a unique and pioneering initiative - `HLB HAMT Heroes’, in line with the United Nation’s International Volunteer Day, which falls on December 5, 2022.

In solidarity with the UN’s initiative that highlights the power of collective humanity to drive positive changes through volunteerism across the globe, the ‘HLB Hamt Heroes’ will demonstrate the best of its dedication and commitment towards taking up social causes and will create impactful results in the UAE’s diverse and cooperation-loving community.

Launching the employee volunteering initiative at a press conference, HLB HAMT spokespersons said that under the platform, its team members will reach out to the community as well as to clients, including corporate entities, to embed sustainability checks and balances in their businesses and support the cause of environment and climate change mitigation through CSR programmes.

Elaborating on the newly launched platform, Mr. Hisham Ali Mohamed Al-Taher, Founder and Chairman of HLB HAMT, said: “We are proud to launch HLB Hamt Heroes, which is planning to initiate several volunteering programs across the UAE aimed at making life better for people and communities. We hope this will inspire many of the mid-tier organisations to focus on CSR, unlike large corporate entities with annual CSR charters, and our employee volunteering platform, HLB HAMT Heroes, will seek to help these firms become more community and environment-focused.”

“There has been a tremendous response from employees to be part of the programme, and over 100 employees already enrolled with enthusiasm, and they will help clients accelerate their CSR practices for the benefit of stakeholders and the community,” he added.

Mr. Vijay Anand, CEO and Partner of HLB HAMT, said, “We launched the HLB Heroes program to spread the message that collective volunteering by corporate organisations is a model of civic engagement that is fundamental and beneficial for all. We understand that volunteering is showing compassion with solidarity. It will help us share the core values by supporting the society and people with trust, humility, respect and equality.”

“We are creating an opportunity to unite around a common effort for good by driving towards the United Nations’ new global goals for volunteering to impact the sustainable development agenda, by mobilizing and engaging governments and communities. We seek to build capacities with the launch of the ‘HLB HAMT Heroes’ programme as this can be another powerful means to implement the UN agenda,” he added.

Mr. John Varghese, Managing Partner, HLB HAMT, said, “We are confident that our `HLB HAMT Heroes’ will seek to contribute to the wellbeing of society. This is in line with the UAE Government’s visionary approach to sustainability, environmental protection and climate change mitigation, paving the way for both public and private sectors to measure and ethically report their ESG matrix.”

“Alongside the new challenges in society, positive trends are also rising with opportunities for corporate groups like us to volunteer effectively in response to humanitarian needs in society. This is driven by a spirit of solidarity and a desire to contribute to the well-being of others without expecting anything in return,” he added.

HLB HAMT’s future strategy is to support the cause of sustainability and CSR among mid-tier companies and help them gear up to adopt the ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) practices as part of their business reporting standards.

About HLB HAMT

Founded in 1999, HLB HAMT is a dynamic and fast-growing professional organization committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and providing comprehensive and specialist services both in the Middle East and abroad. Our team consists of 12 partners and over 200 professional experts. We provide superior audit,tax, advisory and consulting services. Having 7 offices currently with 7th position in the UAE HLB HAMT is able to offer national and international clients the benefits of a global vision with a focused attention. We are an independent member of HLB International, which is a leading global network comprising locally well-established member firms which mostly rank among the top 11 internationally. Inspired for more than 40 years, HLB International is present in 157 countries, with 38,732 staff including partners in 1,030 member firm offices worldwide.

HLB HAMT has a wealth of expertise in diverse sectors. Our business lines include Audit and Assurance, Payroll and Accounting, Tax and Business Incorporation, IT services and ERP implementation, Business valuation and organizational consultancy, Corporate Finance and Investment consultancy. Our clientele includes large, mid-sized and small companies, established companies and start-ups, private companies and also those with public participation. Learn more about us at www.hlbhamt.com

