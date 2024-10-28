HKSTP and its Park companies will sign new partnerships with investment and business partners

Nine Park companies have been invited to pitch on the Global Startup Showcase while Park company Archireef will be competing against five up-and-coming global startups at FII8’s Innovators Pitch Competition

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is bringing 25 Park companies focusing on green tech, biotech, AI & Robotics, etc. to Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative Institute 8th Edition (FII8) for the first time, joining the delegation led by Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)'s Financial Secretary Paul Chan.

HKSTP is bringing 25 Park companies to the Future Investment Initiative Institute 8th Edition (FII8) for the first time, with the aim to foster collaboration in I&T between Hong Kong and the Middle East, as well as supporting tech ventures from Hong Kong to secure investment and explore business opportunities.

FII is an annual international conference which brings together world leaders, policymakers, investors and entrepreneurs to discuss and explore investment opportunities in combatting the world's most pressing issues with one agenda: "Impact on Humanity". This year's edition: "Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow" will be held in Riyadh from 29 to 31 October 2024.

The HKSTP delegation aims to foster collaboration in innovation and technology (I&T) between Hong Kong and the Middle East, as well as supporting tech ventures from Hong Kong in securing investment and exploring business opportunities. The Gulf region's strategic geographic position, serving as a gateway between Europe, Asia and Africa, along with its growing consumer and corporate markets and increasing demand for innovative solutions, positions the Middle East as a key strategic partner for Hong Kong.



Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said, "This represents an exciting step in strengthening the ties between Hong Kong and the Middle East in I&T. By connecting Hong Kong's dynamic tech companies with new opportunities in the region, we are creating a powerful synergy that supports investment, fosters knowledge exchange, and drives growth in high-demand tech sectors. Together, we're opening doors to new markets and fueling global progress in I&T."



The Middle East's vibrant I&T ecosystem and capital market have created strong momentum for tech ventures seeking to expand beyond Asia. At FII8, HKSTP and seven Park companies will be signing collaboration agreements with various Middle East partners. In addition, nine Park companies have been invited by the event organiser of FII8 to pitch their innovations to global investors and business partners at the "Global Startup Showcase" dedicated stage as their solutions are addressing the pressing agenda of FII "Impact on Humanity". Archireef, a HKSTP-bred global pioneer of the world's first 3D-printed terracotta reef tiles for ocean restoration, will also take part in FII8's "Innovators Pitch Competition", competing against five up-and-coming startups from around the world.



To connect with Middle East investors and business partners, HKSTP will host the "Hong Kong Tech Disrupt" Reception with the presence of the Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP will introduce the HKSTP ecosystem and highlight the I&T opportunities in Hong Kong. Distinguished speakers will share their insights into investment opportunities emerging from the Middle East, while HKSTP Park companies will showcase their disruptive technological solutions.



Earlier this month, the Future Investment Institute published the white paper "Hong Kong's Dual Focus on Sustainable Investment and Green Innovation" written by HKSTP. It highlights the city's robust efforts in enhancing its green finance ecosystem. As HKSTP accelerates its role as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, these efforts promise to raise Hong Kong's position in the global I&T ecosystem, driving success and creating new opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs.



Below is HKSTP's key agenda at FII8:



Future Investment Initiative Institute 8th Edition (FII8)

Date: 29 – 31 October 2024

Venue: King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



Hong Kong Tech Disrupt: Exclusive Reception for Investors

Date: Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Time: 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm (Saudi Arabian time)

Venue: Golf Outdoor Lawn, InterContinental Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



Event highlights:

Opening remarks by Mr Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of HKSAR Government

Introducing of HKSTP by Mr Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP

Keynote Speech "Unlocking Middle East's Capital" by Dr Abdulrahman Alolayan, Founder & Managing Partner of Beta Lab

Keynote Speech "East Meets MENA: Cross Border Investments" by Ms Jessica Wong, Founder & Managing Partner of ewpartners

RSVP: https://stp.hk/3BDqjaB



Appendix



HKSTP Park Companies Participating in the FII8:

Park Company Profile "Innovators Pitch Competition" 1. Archireef Archireef is a nature-tech company which pioneered the world's first 3D-printed terracotta reef tiles for ocean restoration. It aims to restore 125 hectares of marine ecosystems by 2030. The company is also pioneering the development of biodiversity credits derived from marine ecosystem restoration. "Global Startup Showcase" dedicated stage 2. Altai Technologies Limited A global leader in industrial-grade Wi-Fi solutions, with a strong presence in over 100 countries. 3. AusMed Global Limited A fast-growing life science company specialising in developing novel non-invasive medical devices and solutions for home and point-of-care uses in response to the global challenges in diabetes, overweight, and obesity. 4. BioMap A pioneering company at the intersection of AI and the life sciences sector, integrates cutting-edge AI with biotech to accelerate research and development and design novel proteins in areas such as pharmaceuticals and enzymes. 5 FJDynamics A global leader in robotics and automation, delivering AI-driven solutions for industries like agriculture, construction, and landscaping. 6. Manifold Tech Limited A high-tech 3D scanning and modeling, robotics, and algorithm company. 7. PanopticAI Limited A deep tech company that powers the next era of high-performance solutions through scientific breakthroughs backed by academic and clinical research. 8. Westwell Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited The company develops and deploys smart NEVs (new-energy vehicles) and AI-driven intelligent industrial solutions and systems for multiple logistic scenes, including seaports, air cargo terminals, manufacturing hubs, railway logistics, cross-border transportation, road freight and supply chain platforms. 9. WomenX Biotech Limited The company aims to revolutionize disease screening with PadX-HPV, a sanitary pad that detects HPV from menstrual blood with 99.2% accuracy, revealing the risk of cervical cancer. 10. Yuanhua Robotics, Perception and AI Technologies Ltd This company is focusing on innovative R&D and manufacturing of original and intelligent state-of-the-art medical devices and equipment.



Other HKSTP Park Companies Participating in the FII8:

Park Company 1. Absolute Pure EnviroSci Limited 2. Alcarbo Technologies Limited 3. Climind Limited 4. Dayta AI Limited 5 Full Nature Farms (Hong Kong) Limited 6. GogoChart 7. Imsight Technology Co. Ltd. 8. Insilico Medicine 9. Kodifly Limited 10. Lalamove 11. Ninenovo Technology (Hong Kong) Limited 12. Novelte Robotic Solutions 13. Okosix 14. One Energy Group 15. Volar Air Mobility Limited 16. XKool Technology

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 13 unicorns, more than 15,000 research professionals and over 2,000 technology companies from 26 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.



Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.



Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.



Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.



More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

