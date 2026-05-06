Bi-lingual platform built specifically for the GCC’s unique regulatory environment

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai-headquartered HITEK AI, a pioneer in AI-driven enterprise solutions and part of the Farnek Group of companies, has officially launched safenexus.ai, the GCC’s first AI-powered, white-label Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality (HSEQ) management platform.

SafeNexus.ai is purpose-built for the GCC market, addressing a critical gap identified by HITEK AI - the majority of HSEQ consulting firms in the region continue to manage safety operations through spreadsheets, paper-based forms, and disconnected legacy systems. With this platform they can support their own clients cost-effectively with a digital white-label HSEQ solution.

Unlike international HSEQ software platforms designed for Western regulatory frameworks, SafeNexus.ai has been engineered from the ground up to align with GCC specific compliance requirements, including TRAKHEES (Dubai Economic Zone Authority), OSHAD (Abu Dhabi Occupational Safety and Health Centre), Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development safety standards, and international frameworks including ISO 45001 and ISO 14001.

The platform’s bilingual Arabic and English interface reflects the linguistic reality of GCC workforces, enabling safety officers, site supervisors, and management teams to operate in their preferred language without compromise.

“The GCC HSEQ market is at an inflection point. Regulators are tightening compliance requirements, enterprises are scaling rapidly, and yet the majority of safety management is still happening on paper and in spreadsheets.

“SafeNexus.ai changes that, not just for large enterprises, but for the thousands of mid-sized companies that rely on HSEQ consulting firms for their safety operations,” commented Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director, HITEK AI.

The GCC Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) market is projected to reach US$ 500 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5%, driven by increasing regulatory enforcement across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, the expansion of Vision 2030 infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia, and growing corporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting requirements from international investors.

Despite this growth, market research indicates that more than 72% of GCC enterprises with fewer than 500 employees continue to manage HSEQ operations through manual processes. SafeNexus.ai targets this underserved segment through its consulting firm partner channel, reaching thousands of SMEs through a network of trusted local advisors rather than through direct enterprise sales.

The platform consolidates nine core HSEQ functions including incident management, permit to work, risk assessment, audit and inspection, compliance tracking, and training management into a single, cloud-based system accessible on any device.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the region’s digital safety transformation and being one of the UAE’s largest smart and green integrated facilities management companies, Farnek is already live on the platform.

“SafeNexus.ai is built on SAFETEK, HITEK AI's HSEQ platform already proven in live enterprise operations — not just internally at Farnek Group's 12,000-person workforce, but also with third-party clients including IKEA Saudi Arabia, Oil Chemistry, Sports Boulevard Foundation, Expo City, Yas Marina, Dubai Police, Dubai Airport and Mashreq Bank.

“This is established production-tested technology, being made available to the market under a white-label model for the first time not a new platform under development,” said Markus Oberlin, Group CEO of the Farnek Group.

What truly distinguishes SafeNexus.ai from all other HSEQ platforms in the GCC market is its white-label architecture.

Rather than competing with HSEQ consulting firms, SafeNexus.ai partners with them, enabling consultants to deploy the platform under their own brand name, logo, and domain, and resell it directly to their existing client base. This model creates a consistent revenue stream for consulting firms without requiring any development investment, or any other upfront technology costs.

“We are not building a platform to compete with HSEQ consultants. We are building the technology infrastructure that makes them more competitive, more scalable, and more profitable. The white-label model means our partners own the client relationship entirely — SafeNexus.ai is the engine under the hood,” said Ryan Mitchell, Director QHSEW, Farnek Group.

HITEK AI is currently accepting applications for its Founding Partner Programme, which offers qualified HSEQ consulting firms in the GCC preferential commercial terms, a co-branded marketing package, priority onboarding within five business days, and dedicated account management.

For more information visit www.safenexus.ai

About SafeNexus.ai

SafeNexus.ai is an AI-powered HSEQ management platform developed by HITEK AI, a UAE-based technology company. The platform is purpose-built for the GCC market, offering a white-label architecture that enables HSEQ consulting firms to deploy enterprise-grade safety management technology under their own brand. SafeNexus.ai is currently live with Farnek Group and is accepting applications for its Founding Partner Programme from qualified HSEQ consulting firms across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Website: www.safenexus.ai

Partner Enquiries: partners@safenexus.ai

About HITEK AI

HITEK AI is a UAE-based artificial intelligence and enterprise software company specialising in AI-driven solutions for regulated industries. HITEK AI’s portfolio includes platforms for facilities management, health and safety, and operational compliance, serving enterprise clients across the GCC region.

Website: www.hitek.ai

About Farnek Group

Farnek Group is one of the UAE’s leading providers of technology-driven, sustainable facilities management and green building services. With a workforce of over 12,000 employees, Farnek Group operates across the hospitality, aviation, healthcare, retail, and commercial sectors in the UAE, delivering integrated facilities management, security, and technical services.

Website: www.farnek.com