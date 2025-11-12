Cairo – Hitachi Rail has been awarded a contract by Hassan Allam Construction and Arab Contractors JV to modernize and upgrade Alexandria Raml Tram transforming it into a reliable, efficient, and digitally enhanced transport system.

To enhance both reliability and operational efficiency, Hitachi Rail will deliver advanced signalling and communications systems (fixed and wireless communications), Operational Control Center and Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition - SCADA, security systems with CCTV cameras and Access Control, Passenger Information and On-Board equipment.

The solution of Hitachi Rail will significantly enhance train operations, ensuring a fast, secure, and efficient public transportation system that aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 for sustainable development.



Being the oldest tramline in both the Middle East & Africa, Alexandria El Raml Tram dates back to 1863, operates on aging infrastructure and was last modernized in the 1960s. Remarkably, it remains one of the few tramways in the world to run double-deck trams in regular service

The project encompasses the reconstruction of 24 stations and 13.2 km of tram track. Its modernization is designed to significantly improve service efficiency by reducing travel time from 60 to 35 minutes, doubling operational speed from 11 km/h to 21 km/h, and decreasing headway from 9 minutes to just 3. Once completed, the upgraded tramline is expected to triple passenger capacity from 4,700 to 13,800 passengers per hour per direction, contributing to enhanced urban mobility while alleviating traffic congestion and lowering CO₂ emissions across the city.

The Alexandria El Raml Tram Rehabilitation contract represents a major significant milestone for strengthening Hitachi Rail’s presence in metro and railway systems.

Earlier this year, Hassan Allam Construction and Arab Contractors JV had signed a contract for the Alexandria Raml Tram Rehabilitation Project awarded by the National Authority for Tunnels.

Investing in Local Talent and Digital Innovation

Hitachi Rail continues to invest in Egypt through strategic localization and digital innovation. Local teams have been built across engineering, finance, legal and other disciplines to deliver projects and support customers. CBTC systems now include localized IVVQ activities, and AFC initiatives are creating high-tech jobs and promoting diversity. These efforts align with Egypt’s national strategy and aim to expand beyond the country.

Enhancing Passenger Experience

Digital solutions like integrated public information systems and AFC platforms enhance passenger experience and enable seamless travel across metro, LRT and monorail networks. In Alexandria, the Abu Qir Metro will feature TRANSCITY™ AFC technology, offering multiple payment options including QR codes, contactless cards, EMV bank cards and NFC mobile payments.

Joaquim Santos, Signalling and Rail Solutions (SRS) OPPS – ICS - “Hitachi Rail has a long-standing presence in Egypt, built on trust, collaboration and shared ambition. Our commitment goes beyond delivering advanced technologies—we are deeply invested in developing local capabilities, supporting innovation, and contributing to the country’s sustainable mobility goals.”

Carlo Piacenza, Signalling and Rail Solutions (SRS) MEA Regional Director - “We are proud to announce that we have been awarded a contract by Hassan Allam joint venture and The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.) to modernize and upgrade the oldest electric tram system in Africa, transforming it into a reliable, efficient, and digitally enhanced transportation system. This contract marks an important milestone, showing the capacity of Hitachi Rail technologies in the rehabilitation and modernization of tramway systems.

About Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail is committed to driving the sustainable mobility transition and has a clear focus on partnering with customers to rethink mobility. Its mission is to help every passenger, customer and community enjoy the benefits of more connected, seamless and sustainable transport.

With revenues of over €7bn and 24,000 employees across more than 50 countries, Hitachi Rail is a trusted partner to the world’s best transport organisations. The company's reach is global, but the business is local - with success built on developing local talent and investing in people and communities.

Its international capabilities and expertise span every part of the urban, mainline and freight rail ecosystems – from high quality manufacturing and maintenance of rolling stock to secure digital signalling, smart operations and payment systems.

Hitachi Rail, famous for Japan's iconic high speed bullet train, draws on the digital and AI expertise of Hitachi Group companies to accelerate innovation and develop new technologies. Hitachi Group is present in 140 countries with over 270,000 employees and global revenues of €58.16bn / ¥9,7 bn.

For more information, visit the hitachirail.com