Abu Dhabi, UAE: Hitachi Energy today said it will focus on sustainability and digitalization at the upcoming debut World Utilities Congress in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing the imperative for energy companies to deliver across the power value chain for a carbon-neutral future.

Hitachi Energy’s theme at the World Utilities Congress which will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) during May 9-11, 2022 is aligned to the Country’s emphasis on innovation and tech-driven disruptive transformation across energy utilities in pursuit to build resilient low carbon business models driven by automation and digital solutions.

“For Hitachi Energy, the World Utilities Congress is an ideal platform to showcase and communicate our cutting-edge innovation that help accelerate a carbon-neutral. We have been at a relentless pursuit towards achieving Net Zero, and we are already ahead of our timeline in our Sustainability 2030 plan with our operations being powered by 100 per cent fossil-free electricity,” said Dr Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director, UAE, Gulf and Near East, Hitachi Energy.

The company said this has resulted in reducing CO2 equivalent emissions by 50 per cent compared to 2019, building further impetus to Hitachi Energy’s purpose of `Advancing Sustainable energy future for all.’

The World Utilities Congress is hosted by TAQA and the event will bring global energy and utilities companies under one canopy. The show will also offer a significant opportunity for Hitachi Energy to share experience and expertise and the best practices the company follows in its sustainability drive.

Dr Mostafa added “Automation and digitalization are two sides of a coin, both contributing in the journey towards carbon-neutral businesses of tomorrow, and we at Hitachi Energy believe that the momentum of this disruptive transformation will gather pace further as energy business stakeholders realize that increasingly adhering to best ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) practices are the norm these days rather than an exception”.

Hitachi Energy has been in the forefront of the energy transition, facing up to the challenges and complexities of the change that spans across the business spectrum while substituting legacy systems with intuitive technology driven solutions.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billions of yen (84,136 millions of U.S. dollars), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world’s energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 38,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.

