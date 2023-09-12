Cairo – Hitachi Energy has delivered a modular eHouse solution to Ovako, the leading European manufacturer of steel and one of the largest steel recyclers in the Nordic countries, to electrify the 20 megawatts (MW) electrolyzer in Hofors, Sweden. This is the world’s first plant to heat steel with hydrogen before rolling and in addition to steel heating, the hydrogen will be used to fuel cell-powered trucks, and the excess heat from the plant will be used for district heating.

This achievement is a result of a cross-border collaboration with Hitachi Energy, Ovako, Volvo Group, H2 Green Steel and Nel Hydrogen, which was announced in the summer of 2021. The initiative is also supported by the Swedish Energy Agency with the aim of establishing an industrial-wide use of green hydrogen, increasing the knowledge about the possibilities of the fuel and achieving cost-effective production.

Hitachi Energy has supplied a modular and factory-built Grid-to-Stack solution with main components such as transformers and rectifiers, related control equipment and high-current connections required to convert alternating current from the distribution grid to direct current used in the electrolyser.

“We are proud to collaborate with Ovako and be part of the journey to advance a sustainable steel industry. This project is a significant milestone and holds the potential to substantially reduce global emissions and the journey continues in Sweden and globally together,” said Johan Söderström, Head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Hitachi Energy.

“We are committed to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation offering leading-edge advisory services and technologies to accelerate the energy transition. Our solutions for the hydrogen sector support the generation of efficient and reliable clean energy.”

“The hydrogen plant strengthens Sweden's position in sustainable innovations. There is an increasing demand for climate-neutral steel, in which we already hold a leading position, and there is significant interest in the industry for these types of new solutions,” says Marcus Hedblom, President and CEO of Ovako. “Now, we are showing the way forward for making high-grade industrial heat entirely fossil-free, not just for steel.”

Hitachi Energy is focused on developing innovative products, solutions, and services that support a clean energy transition for customers and partners, which includes ways of harnessing green hydrogen for a decarbonized future. Green hydrogen is a new and complementing component in the electrification space, where Hitachi Energy can add substantial value and innovation. With vast domain expertise in grid connection and power quality solutions, it develops groundbreaking technologies that enable renewables integration, high power quality and reliable and resilient power grids.

On September 5, 2023, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, together with Japanese Ambassador Noke Masaki, Ovako President, CEO Marcus Hedblom and key representatives from Hitachi Energy, Volvo Group, H2 Green Steel and Nel Hydrogen inaugurated the hydrogen plant in Hofors mill.

About Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world’s energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.

