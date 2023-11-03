DUBAI, UAE: Embracing unity, rich heritage and shared values, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), and Chairman of Dubai Airports, hoisted the UAE national flag commemorating UAE Flag Day on November 3.

The ceremony took place at Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3 and was attended by a number of Dubai Airports’ senior leaders and employees, as well as representatives from key strategic partners, including DCAA, Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, dnata and the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

The Flag Day celebrations come in response to a call made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for all ministries, government departments and institutions across the UAE to raise the country’s flag together, to celebrate the country union and achievements.

