His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), and Chairman of Dubai Airports, hoisted the UAE national flag commemorating UAE Flag Day on November 3. The ceremony was hosted at Dubai International Terminal 3 and was attended by senior representatives of key airport stakeholders including Dubai Airports, the DCAA, Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, and the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs, among others.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also organised at Dubai International Terminal 2 and Dubai World Central. The Flag Day celebrations come in response to an initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for all federal ministries and institutions to hoist the UAE flag simultaneously, to mark the accession of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE.

-Ends-