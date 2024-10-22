DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Hiperdist, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has announced a strategic partnership with Apacer, a global leader in memory and digital storage solutions. This collaboration will enable Hiperdist to leverage its extensive channel network to distribute Apacer’s reliable, high-performance products across the region.

The partnership will cover Apacer's complete range of consumer products, including memory modules, SSDs, flash drives, memory cards, mobile hard drives, and gaming memory.

Adil Ali, General Manager at Hiperdist, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to join forces with Apacer to bring their exceptional offerings to our valued customers. With a presence in 44 countries, supported by 50 fully-owned offices and 4 logistics hubs across MEA, Hiperdist offers unmatched reach, ensuring Apacer's products are accessible to businesses and individuals throughout the region."

Mohammad Adil, Division Head of PC, Components & Lifestyle Group (PCLG) at Hiperdist, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Apacer to expand the availability of their cutting-edge products in the rapidly growing MEA market. The region's booming economy is driving demand for memory and storage, particularly in gaming and content creation. Apacer's high-quality products will strengthen Hiperdist's portfolio, enhancing our competitive edge.”

From left to right: Alexey Akifyev (Business Development Manager - Apacer), Justin Wang (Sales Manager - Apacer), Adil Ali (General Manager - Hiperdist), and Mohammad Adil (Division Head of PC, Components & Lifestyle Group - Hiperdist).

Gibson Chen, General Manager at Apacer, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, "In the Middle East and Africa, our goal is to create new opportunities by working closely with Hiperdist. With over 27 years of experience, Apacer’s diverse product lineup has earned the trust of customers worldwide. By joining forces with Hiperdist, Apacer aims to reach new markets more effectively."

About Hiperdist

Hiperdist is a leading IT distributor serving the MEA region since 1980. With four decades of experience, Hiperdist has emerged as one of the largest distributors, representing over 40 of the world’s foremost IT vendors. Hiperdist serves over 5,000 resellers, system integrators, and enterprises with a portfolio including computer systems, components, peripherals, cybersecurity, and infrastructure solutions.

About Apacer

Founded in 1997, Apacer (TWSE:8271) is a leading global digital storage brand with comprehensive R&D, design, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities. With years of accumulated patented digital storage technology and successful R&D experience, Apacer provides competitive range of customized products and services. Apacer's product lines are diversified, covering solutions for memory modules, industrial SSDs, consumer digital storage products and Internet of Things integrated applications.

