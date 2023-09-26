UAE: HIMA, a global leader in safety automation solutions, entered a strategic partnership with NAO-Energy LLP in Kazakhstan to provide cutting-edge wellhead control solutions for a large-scale project at Tengiz Site in Kazakhstan.

Tengizchevroil, a pioneer in the energy industry, has embarked on an ambitious mission to enhance wellhead control and ensure the highest levels of safety and efficiency at its Tengiz Site. As a vital component of this mission, HIMA and NAO-Energy LLP will deploy 11 Wellhead Control Panel (WHCP) solutions, each comprised of innovative components. These include HIMA’s advanced safety automation technology, Rockwell’s Allen-Bradley equipment, and Hydro-Pneumatic Systems. These systems will be seamlessly integrated within Remote Instrument Enclosure Shelters.

The collaboration between HIMA and NAO-Energy LLP will promote innovation, safety and efficiency at the Tengizchevroil's Tengiz Site. It will also establish new benchmarks for wellhead control solutions in the energy industry. In addition, this partnership will have a substantial impact on local content efforts, safety, and oil production at the Tengiz Site.

Commenting on the collaboration, Andrew Dennant, General Manager and Vice President at HIMA, stated: “We are pleased to collaborate with NAO-Energy LLP, a provider of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services in Kazakhstan. This collaboration demonstrates our dedication to providing cutting-edge safety solutions that will

have a significant impact on the efficiency of our clients in the energy industry. We are proud to be assisting NAO-Energy LLP in furthering Tengizchevroil's goals in Kazakhstan.”

By bringing together the strengths and extensive expertise of two industry leaders, this partnership will ensure the successful completion of this large-scale project. The companies will work together to implement value-added solutions that deliver excellence in efficiency and put safety first, which perfectly aligns with Tengizchevroil's commitment to the highest industry standards.

Baurzhan Karimov, CEO of NAO-Energy LPP said: “We are proud to work with HIMA on this significant project, which demonstrates our commitment to assisting in the expansion and development of Kazakhstan's energy industry. This strategic collaboration will yield numerous exceptional outcomes that will benefit all the stakeholders involved. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that advances our goals in safety, production, and local content at Tengiz site.”

NAO-Energy LLP is a distinguished engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services provider in Kazakhstan. Leveraging its substantial background in these domains within the Kazakhstani context, the company plays a pivotal role in bolstering Tengizchevroil's efforts to enhance local participation. Simultaneously, HIMA, recognized for its track record in delivering state-of-the-art safety automation solutions that ensure the protection of individuals, assets, and the environment, will collaborate with NAO-Energy LLP by sharing its advanced technology and expertise for this important project.

