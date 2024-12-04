It also includes the expansion of Hilton’s mid-market portfolio with the launch of two hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton brands in Madinah

Latest signing will add 1,415 keys to Hilton’s growing portfolio across the Kingdom

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of an agreement with Al-Gharaa International for Real Estate Development to open three hotels in the Islamic World District of Knowledge Economic City (KEC) in Madinah. The agreement was signed in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman Bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, representatives from Knowledge Economic City and Hilton.

The agreement marks the debut of Hilton’s award-winning extended stay brand, Home2 Suites by Hilton, in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and reaffirms the global hospitality company’s commitment to diversifying its portfolio to meet the increasing demand for hospitality offerings across the Kingdom.

Amin Shaker, Chairman of KEC, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, stating, “Under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, we are committed to delivering developments that embody the spirit of Madinah as a global destination. Collaborating with Hilton allows us to partner with globally recognised brands that cater to the needs of our residents and visitors, reinforcing our commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and positioning Madinah as a hub for religious tourism.”

The properties will add 1,415 keys to Hilton’s growing portfolio in Saudi Arabia, offering guests access to short- and long-term accommodation and a wide range of value-added amenities and services, in line with the Kingdom’s vision of elevating the hospitality landscape in the Holy City as the country continues its plans of attracting 150 million visitors annually by 2030.

Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, MEA, Hilton, said, “Saudi Arabia is our fastest-growing market in the region with more than 70 hotels in the pipeline. We are fully committed to meeting the growing demand for world-class hospitality across all price points throughout the Kingdom. Expanding our partnership with Knowledge Economic City will do just that – delivering upscale and affordable accommodation for the thousands of people and families visiting the Holy City. The development of these three focused-service brands will perfectly complement the Hilton Madinah KEC Hub currently under construction.”

Mohammed bin Abdul Hamid Al Sheikh Mubarak, Chief Executive Officer, KEC, added, “This partnership represents a significant milestone in realising KEC’s vision to create a world-class destination that offers unmatched experiences to visitors and residents alike. Our collaboration with Hilton underscores our dedication to developing a dynamic Islamic World District that seamlessly blends modern hospitality with the cultural and spiritual significance of Madinah.”

Home2 Suites by Hilton Madinah KEC Islamic World District

Uniquely tailored to meet the needs of guests looking for spacious accommodations and a homebase for longer stays, Home2 Suites by Hilton will be introduced to the MEA region for the first time with the signing of Home2 Suites by Hilton Madinah KEC Islamic World District.

The hotel will offer 283 guest rooms, including 209 king studio suites and 74 one-bedroom suites. Guests will enjoy the brand’s signature home-like amenities that are thoughtfully designed for longer stays, including complimentary hot breakfast, innovative and flexible suite configurations with a full kitchen, an outdoor terrace and a laundry and fitness centre.

Hilton Garden Inn Madinah KEC Islamic World District

Hilton Garden Inn Madinah KEC Islamic World District will house 732 guest rooms and suites as well as three flexible meeting rooms. Guests will have access to a full-service restaurant and a juice bar offering freshly pressed juices, as well as a fully equipped fitness centre.

Hampton by Hilton Madinah KEC Islamic World District

Hampton by Hilton Madinah KEC Islamic World District will feature 400 guest rooms, a lounge, and a fitness centre. The hotel will bring Hampton by Hilton’s warm and friendly service to the Holy City, offering value-added amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi, signature free hot breakfast and a retail market for on-the-go snacks and drinks.

Hilton currently operates 20 hotels in Saudi Arabia and plans to expand its footprint to exceed 100 properties across the Kingdom in the coming years. In Madinah, Hilton has eight hotels in the pipeline, including Hilton Madinah KEC Hub, which is currently under construction, as well as three properties at the Rua Al Madinah mega-project.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,300 properties and over 1.25 million rooms, in 138 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 200 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About KEC

Knowledge Economic City (KEC) is one of the economic cities launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to bolster the national economy by providing exceptional investment opportunities. It aims to stimulate the creation of innovative commercial areas and contribute to positioning the Kingdom among the world's leading economies. KEC is listed as a publicly traded company on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

Strategically located within the urban boundaries of Madinah, KEC is only 5 kilometers from the Prophet's Mosque and is well-connected through key transportation networks, including King Abdulaziz Road, the Haramain High-Speed Rail Station, and Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport. The city is designed as a smart urban development that emphasizes sustainability, featuring green spaces, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and advanced educational and healthcare facilities.

KEC plays a vital role in supporting Saudi Vision 2030, aligning with programs such as the Pilgrim Experience Program, Quality of Life, Housing, and Human Capability Development. The city offers an integrated urban lifestyle, blending quality living with lucrative investment opportunities. Its offerings include diverse residential, commercial, healthcare, and educational developments that cater to the needs of the community and reflect the Kingdom's rapid economic growth.

With a vision to become Madinah's gateway to the future, Knowledge Economic City is committed to delivering a unique lifestyle experience for its residents and visitors, achieving sustainable returns for its shareholders, and leveraging advanced technologies and eco-friendly practices in all aspects of development and operations.