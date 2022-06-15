Hilton is offering hands-on experience and career opportunities to aspiring Saudi youth

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Today Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced its partnership with Bunyan for Training, an affiliate of the reputed hospitality management school in Switzerland, Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), to provide select young Saudi talent with an opportunity to start a career in hospitality. The partnership will offer a training programme that is accredited by the Saudi Technical and Vocational Training Corporation and certified by the Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne.

Fawaz Moumina, Senior Director of Human Resources, KSA, Egypt & Levant, Hilton and Nabil Tuker, CEO of Bunyan for Training signing the MoU of the hospitality training partnership

“At Hilton, we always strive to create meaningful opportunities for professional growth that are unrivalled in the hospitality industry,” said Fawaz Moumina, Senior Director of Human Resources, KSA, Egypt & Levant, Hilton. “We’re proud to be able to offer participants hands-on training by the experienced teams across our hotels in Saudi, as well as an opportunity to continue their journey with us upon graduation. This programme, provided in partnership with Bunyan for Training, will undoubtedly give students invaluable tools and experiences that will enable them to thrive in this ever evolving industry.”

The programme will allow a number of select students to receive sought after theoretical and practical curricula, with the aim of offering them job opportunities across Hilton hotels in Saudi following programme graduation. The programme also offers participants the opportunity to continue building on their knowledge if they wish, by allowing them to pursue a Bachelor’s degree and expand their skillset accross a variety of hospitality professions, including the culinary arts, F&B service, front office, and housekeeping.

Nabil Tuker, CEO of Bunyan for Training, said, “We’re delighted to collaborate with Hilton for this groundbreaking training programme that we believe will provide a hugely beneficial start to a group of young students. Through expert coaching and real-life work experience, these students will have the best possible start in the hospitality industry with Hilton.”

Participants will be selected in June 2022 by Bunyan for Training with Hilton’s consultation. This programme is the first time Bunyan for Training partners with an international hotel chain – a testament to Hilton’s renowned reputation as experts in their field and the hospitality group’s commitment to supporting local talent.

-Ends-

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising nearly 6,900 properties and nearly 1.1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 133 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT:

Devina Pandey

PR Manager, Seven Media

devinapandey@sevenmedia.ae