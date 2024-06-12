AL KHOBAR, SAUDI ARABIA — Hilton Al Khobar King Fahd Causeway has opened its doors to guests, marking the arrival of the latest Hilton property in Al Khobar.

Hilton Al Khobar King Fahd Causeway is situated along the beautiful Corniche, offering stunning views of the Arabian Gulf while guests get to enjoy a harmonious blend of Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage and Hilton's world-class hospitality. Discover the vibrant energy of Al Khobar Corniche, located just steps away from the Hotel, or immerse yourself in a world of retail therapy at Al Dharan Mall, one of the largest shopping centers in the eastern region.

Hilton Al Khobar King Fahd Causeway Hotel is part of Hamad Bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Mousa Holding Company for Hotel Investments, which is committed to offering the finest hotel and tourism establishments.

Mr. Hamad Bin Abdul-Aziz Almousa, Chairman of Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Almousa Group and owner of Hilton Al Khobar King Fahad Causeway, said:

“We are pleased to announce the opening of Hilton Al Khobar King Fahd Causeway, as a hotel that aspires to become the main destination in Al Khobar City, offering Hilton’s globally recognized hospitality and high-quality amenities as part of our commitment to boosting the local economy and tourist attractions in the Kingdom."

Emad Mahmoud, General manager of Hilton Al Khobar King Fahd Causeway, said: “We are delighted to bring Hilton’s award-winning hospitality to Al Khobar. We aim to provide an unparalleled experience for guests by providing modern facilities complemented with world-class service, all amidst a breathtaking backdrop of the Arabian Gulf.”

The hotel comprises 344 rooms and suites, ranging from standard and deluxe guest rooms to executive suites, spacious one-bedroom suites, presidential suites, a royal suite and hotel apartments, each with a panoramic sea view.

For those seeking culinary excellence, Hilton Al Khobar King Fahd Causeway offers Palmette main restaurant serving local and international delightful buffets, Palmette Lounge Café has a delightful array of beverages and light bites, in addition to the Executive Lounge, where guests can relax and enjoy moments of tranquility.

For those looking for exceptional venues for meetings and events, Hilton Al Khobar King Fahd Causeway stands out with ten multi-purpose meeting rooms with natural daylight, connected to a lounge area, ensuring a seamless integration of productivity and comfort.

Guests can indulge their senses with a relaxing experience at Eforea Spa, renowned for its world-class standards and the only spa in the eastern region offering Iyashi Dôme treatment, along with a rich and diverse menu of treatments to suit all needs. Additionally, the hotel features state-of-the-art fitness facilities and an indoor swimming pool to provide an ideal haven for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Hilton Honors members can opt to earn 1000 Hilton Honors Points per night or indulge in 5000 Hilton Honors Points for a getaway of three nights or more.

Hilton Al Khobar King Fahd Causeway is located at King Fahd Bin Abdul-Aziz Road, 3828 Al Hamra. For more information, or to make a reservation, travellers may visit www.hilton.com/alkhobarkingfahdcauseway or call +966 13 806 4666.

For more information on Hilton Hotels & Resorts, please visit https://stories.hilton.com/emea.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 23 world-class brands comprising more than 7,600 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 190 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world’s most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Mousa Hotel Investment Company

Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Mousa Hotel Investment Company is a branch of the 40 year old Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Mousa Real Estate Holding Company, based on the wide experience and the legacy of the parent company as enabling drivers for industry excellence, it was established with special focus on hotel investment.