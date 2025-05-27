Dubai, UAE – In response to the shifting dynamics of global trade, German small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly seeking stable and strategic markets for international expansion. Reflecting this trend, a high-level business delegation from the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW) visited Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The visit was hosted by IFZA, Dubai’s most dynamic Free Zone community.

The visit comes at a time when many German SMEs are actively expanding into international markets such as the UAE, as trade relations between both countries continue to grow. The delegation was warmly welcomed by H.E. Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dubai. In her opening remarks, she shared valuable insights into the bilateral ties between Germany and the UAE, emphasizing the growing importance of economic partnerships. The official agenda included IFZA-led presentations on company formation, legal framework, tax efficiency and market opportunities, as well as success stories of German companies in Dubai. These were complemented by legal consultations and expert insights from tax specialists, offering participants practical guidance on the UAE’s legal and fiscal framework.

“Dubai offers German entrepreneurs more than just a foothold in the Middle East – it serves as a gateway to the emerging markets of Asia and Africa,” said Jochen Knecht, CEO of IFZA. “We are pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with BVMW and showcase how German businesses can establish themselves in the UAE and benefit from its liberal business environment and robust infrastructure. We are confident this visit will serve as a catalyst for further collaboration and investment between Dubai and Germany, contributing to shared growth and prosperity.”

During the visit, IFZA Chairman Martin G. Pedersen received a special honor from the BVMW: in recognition of his outstanding contributions to SMEs and his responsible leadership in business and society, he was officially appointed as Honorary Economic Senator (Wirtschaftssenator h.c.)—making him a member of the BVMW’s highest committee, the Federal Economic Senate (BWS).

Discussions between both sides focused on global supply chains and Dubai’s role in international business and trade networks. Delegates also explored the emirate’s wide range of investment opportunities and the shared vision of attracting multinational corporations and fast-growing startups from Germany to Dubai. A key highlight of the visit was a reception hosted at the German Embassy in Abu Dhabi, underlining the strong bilateral relationship between the two nations.

“The three-day exchange with IFZA marked another key milestone in our ongoing collaboration,” said Christoph Ahlhaus, Chairman of the BVMW Federal Executive Board. “The Gulf region is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and our visit confirmed the tremendous potential the UAE holds for German SMEs. This delegation trip opens a new chapter in our international engagement, strengthening global ties and emphasizing the BVMW’s international orientation—with IFZA as a strong and trusted partner on the ground in Dubai. We are confident that our longstanding partnership and the joint efforts of all involved will significantly support our growing presence in the UAE and strengthen the German economy for the future.”

The delegation also enjoyed several opportunities for networking, including a desert dinner, cultural excursions, and a visit to the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), providing them with a comprehensive overview of the business and lifestyle benefits Dubai has to offer.

Germany has long been one of the UAE’s most important European trading partners. As trade relations continue to deepen, Germany remains the UAE’s second-largest EU trading partner and its 13th globally.

With over 2,500 Professional Partners worldwide—including a strong presence in Germany, IFZA is a natural partner for German businesses looking to future-proof their global expansion strategies.

