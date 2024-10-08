Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – During an event celebrating 50 years of HPE’s presence in Saudi Arabia, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that the ‘Saudi Made’ HPE servers received the National Product Certificate, and shared future plans to export ’Saudi Made’ HPE ProLiant servers to other countries in the region. Following the launch of its Riyadh production site earlier this year, this intended expansion will help to further strengthen and diversify HPE’s global supply chain, as well as promote the Saudi Made program in the broader Middle East.

For over half a century, HPE has been a technical leader and integral part of Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey as a trusted strategic partner for technological infrastructure, progress and innovation. The increasing investment in the production site in Riyadh, which was initially announced in 2023 in partnership with alfanar Company, demonstrates HPE’s strong commitment to the Saudi Arabian market and to the Vision 2030 plan to become a hub for advanced technologies.

Since the launch earlier this year, the alfanar-led production team of predominantly female workers has begun shipping customer orders and is prepared for scaling up operations. These shipments are set to increase as HPE, alfanar and its authorized partners in Saudi Arabia are working a continuously growing sales pipeline. Additionally, the HPE servers received the National Product Certification from the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, a significant milestone. This certification is a mark of quality that supports the Kingdom’s vision of enhancing local content, allowing us to meet the local market’s needs with the highest standards.

As the demand for IT infrastructure grows, not only in Saudi Arabia but across the Middle East, HPE and alfanar are continuously exploring further investments to increase the volume of output from the facility. With future plans to export HPE servers produced in the Kingdom to the Middle East region, HPE aims to strengthen its position as a key technology provider in the region and enhances the Kingdom's position as a pivotal center for technology and innovation in the region.

The production site addresses the growing demand from customers in Saudi Arabia and is sponsored by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Investment, and the Saudi Exports Development Authority. As part of the ‘Saudi Made’ program, HPE’s servers carry the ‘Saudi Tech’ logo.

Quotes

Mohammed AlRobayan, MCIT Deputy Minister of Technology, stressed that “The production of Saudi Made HPE servers inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an important step in enhancing tech infrastructure and offering innovative solutions that meet the needs of the Saudi market, hence, accelerating the pace of development in the ICT sector in line with the digital sustainability requirements”.

“As part of our enablement to ICT sector, We are pleased to add HPE ProLiant servers to the mandatory list, especially given the importance of technology and digital transformation” said Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Samari, CEO of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority. "We remain committed to our pursuit of innovation and consistent excellence in developing technology through the tools of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, in line with Saudi Vision 2030's goals.”

“Looking back at HPE’s 50 years of history in the Kingdom and seeing the advancements and contributions we have made in driving Saudi Arabia’s technological development and transformation, fills me with immense pride,” said Mohammad Alrehaili, Middle East Managing Director at HPE. “The launch of the Riyadh production facility, delivering the first ’Saudi Made‘ servers, and receiving the National Product Certification are significant milestones that demonstrate our strong commitment to the Saudi Arabian market and the Saudi Made program. This makes me excited for the what's to come, including the intent to export ’Saudi Made‘ technology to other countries in the Middle East. I am deeply thankful to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Investment, the Saudi Exports Development Authority, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, our partner alfanar and the great women and men working day in day out at our production facility, who made all this possible.”

“It is exciting to see how far we have come in the past two years, from the planning of the production facility to our most recent discussions to expand the business of Saudi Made servers beyond the Kingdom’s boarders,” said Eng. AbdulSalam Al Mutlaq, Chairman of alfanar. “As we further advance our capabilities and capacities, we will continue to empower local industries, drive the production of ‘Saudi Tech’ enterprise technology and help develop a local, divers and highly skilled workforce.”

Fayez Al Sharef, CEO of Sadara said: “Sadara Chemical Company is proud to be one of the first customers for 'Saudi Made' HPE ProLiant servers, enabling us to build our technology infrastructure on trusted local products. Sadara's dedication to promoting Local Content across all our operations is unwavering.”

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

1701 E. Mossy Oaks Road

Spring, TX 77389

hpe.com