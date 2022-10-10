UAE: Herman Miller recently announced new sustainability goals for 2030 as part of the MillerKnoll collective of brands. The goals are targeted at reducing the company’s carbon footprint, designing out waste, and sourcing better materials.

Climate change is one of the biggest global issues facing humanity. As part of the goals, the company plans to reduce the carbon footprint from its products and operations by 50% and aim to reduce the carbon footprint of its suppliers.

For close to 150 years, the world has relied on fossil fuels to power our economy. Across the globe, carbon emission is disrupting the delicate balance that keeps our planet at a temperature that’s just right for every living thing.

One way Herman Miller is working to limit the impact of climate change is by decarbonizing its products and operations and investing in renewable energy.

Recycled content has the added benefit of also reducing the carbon footprint. Also include in its sustainability goals, the company aims to source better materials by using 50% or more recycled content and purchasing materials that are responsibly and sustainably produced.

Using materials that are grown instead of extracted like wood, cotton, wool, leather or biobased materials that are harvested responsibly helps to ensure that they are sourced with the environment in mind.

Stacy Stewart, Regional Director MEA at Herman Miller said, “Designing new products with the environment top of mind is critically important. Single-use materials are overwhelming our ecosystems. At Herman Miller, we’re continuously moving away from materials that are derived from fossil fuels and encouraging and educating our designers to take the same approach. We have re-engineered Aeron with components made from ocean-bound plastic, and we are including recycled materials in many other products and packaging solutions.”

As one brand within the MillerKnoll collective, Herman Miller aims for zero waste and is constantly working to reuse and recycle materials. This includes landfill, air emissions and water use. It also includes eliminating single use plastic packaging globally. They have reduced single-use materials in packaging by over 30% and are on track for further reduction. Herman Miller also introduced a textile collection made from 100% recycled content to support sustainable material innovation. Additionally, the 100-year-old company has a Sustainability Resource Team that consists of associates engaged in sustainability efforts.

“If you can imagine a factory, where everything that comes in is safe for people and the environment, where our buildings are powered with renewable energy, and the only thing that leaves our factories is finished products -- packaged without single use plastic. That’s what we are working toward, said Stewart.”

-Ends-

About Herman Miller

Since 1905, Herman Miller has been guided by a commitment to problem-solving designs that inspire the best in people. Along the way, Herman Miller has forged critical relationships with the most visionary designers of the day, from mid-century greats like George Nelson, the Eames Office, and Isamu Noguchi, to research-oriented visionaries like Robert Propst and Bill Stumpf — and with today’s groundbreaking studios like Industrial Facility and Studio 7.5. From the birth of ergonomic furniture to manufacturing some of the twentieth century’s most iconic pieces, Herman Miller has spent the last century pioneering original, timeless design that makes an enduring impact, while building a lasting legacy of design, innovation and social good. Herman Miller is a part of MillerKnoll (NADSAQ: MLKN), a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. For more information, visit www.hermanmiller.com/about/our-story.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. MillerKnoll includes Herman Miller and Knoll, plus Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable, and beautiful future for everyone. www.millerknoll.com