Packaging for Sustainability Symposium is a flagship event within the broader Packaging for Sustainability Programme.

The Programme focuses on research, design, and cross-industry collaboration.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai, inpartnership with Dubai Humanitarian, the largest humanitarian hub in the world, announced the winners of a Packaging Design Student Competition, which ran from June to October 2024, during the Packaging for Sustainability Symposium. The symposium served as a pivotal touchpoint, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, students and academics for a meaningful dialogue on the future of sustainable packaging.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai students participated in the competition by developing and presenting practical and innovative solutions to reduce the environmental impact of packaging. The winning team will now present their solutions at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November 2024.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Matthew Sukumaran, Chief Operating Officer of Heriot- Watt University Dubai, said, “The Packaging for Sustainability Programme, a cornerstone of our university’s commitment to addressing environmental challenges through innovative research and collaboration, was launched with the signing of an MoU between the two institutions in April 2024. This programme not only addresses a pressing global challenge but also empowers our students and faculty to contribute to the development of future-proof solutions for a more sustainable world.”

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian said: “Our collaboration with Heriot-Watt University Dubai reflects a commitment to fostering innovation that tackles real- world challenges. Sustainable packaging is not just a technological or design challenge; it is essential to building a responsible future for all. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire the next generation to be changemakers and develop solutions that will impact industries far beyond humanitarian supply chains. This topic aligns with Dubai Humanitarian and its partners' ongoingefforts over the past two years to make humanitarian supply chains greener. We also encourage theprivate sector to actively participate in finding solutions that connect innovation to sustainability, making relief efforts more environmentally friendly. We look forward to seeing the winning team present their ideas on the global stage at COP29, demonstrating the crucial role of young innovators in shaping a sustainable tomorrow.”

With packaging identified as a significant contributor to global waste and resource depletion, Heriot-Watt University Dubai and Dubai Humanitarian are taking decisive steps to drive awareness and action around sustainable packaging solutions.

The Packaging for Sustainability Programme aims to strengthen collaboration between Heriot- Watt University Dubai and our strategic sponsors, including NRS Relief, Expo City Group, Help Logistics (part of the Kühne Foundation), and Friesland Campina, along with our knowledge partners Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), Accenture, DHL, SIM Institute, SEE Institute, and UNHCR. The programme also aims to promote and implement sustainable packaging practices and form new research collaborations that address packaging challenges in key industries, including logistics, food and beverage, e-commerce, and humanitarian supply chains. Additionally, the programme aims to explore the life cycle of packaging materials, promote the use of biodegradable alternatives, and implement circular economic solutions to reduce environmental harm.