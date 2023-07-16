Al Mazrouei: The expansion plan emphasises the leading position of SAIF Zone and highlights its ability to attract major international companies in logistics and e-commerce.

Krishna: SAIF Zone’s strategic location, advanced facilities, and perfect business solutions will advance our goal of becoming the leading international logistics company..

Sharjah: Herald Holdings (FZE), a global conglomerate of logistics and shipping companies, has signed an investment agreement with the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) to expand its operations and strengthen its presence in the region. The agreement, inked by HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, and Mr. Krishna Kaladharan, Managing Director of Herald Holdings, marks a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy.

Under the new deal, Herald Holdings has secured a lease of land spanning 173,000 square feet in SAIF Zone. This strategic move will enable the company to construct a state-of-the-art logistics facility tailored to cater to multiple sectors, including hospitality, consumer goods, construction, oil and gas, and heavy projects. The facility will offer comprehensive warehousing services and seamless transportation of cargo by air, land, and sea.

Herald Holdings’ new expansion plan will be further reinforced by the free zone’s advantageous location and access to high-growth markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. By leveraging SAIFZ's cutting-edge facilities and business solutions, the company aims to strengthen its position as a major hub for trade, industry, and logistics.

With the latest investment, Herald Holdings' total investment in the free zone will increase to AED 30 million. The company's operational footprint in SAIF Zone is set to expand to a sprawling 227,000 square feet, considering the additional 54,000 square-foot warehouse it rented in 2022.

With an impressive legacy spanning over 28 years and a distinguished position in the sector, Herald Holdings stands as a strategic partner to a prominent Logistics Group and has showcased remarkable proficiency and leadership in logistics, emerging as the fastest-growing Non-Vessel Owning Common Carrier (NVOCC), Global Freight Forwarding, Project Logistics, and E-commerce services provider across the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent.

Global hub for trade

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, warmly welcomed Herald Holdings' new expansion in the free zone. In his statement, he said, "We are deeply pleased to witness Herald Holdings announcing its latest expansion here in SAIF Zone. This move only serves to further establish our position as a potent driver for trade growth, both on a regional and global scale.”

“It is a testament to our exceptional ability to attract major international businesses in the logistics and e-commerce sectors and provide diverse means of support to foster their business growth. Particularly, given the strategic location of Sharjah, we have become a significant global hub for trade and logistics and an essential destination for companies, thanks to our developed ports, airports, and infrastructure supporting supply chains." Al Mazrouei noted.

He went on to say: "At SAIF Zone, we have committed ourselves to boosting the resilience of the transport and logistics sector through innovative solutions and amenities that support investors' aspirations and help them achieve growth and success they look forward to in competitive markets.”

“Our integrated systems cater to diverse logistic services and associated sectors, including both light and heavy industries, as well as assembly operations. It is bolstered by innovative infrastructure and communication systems to ease the movement of goods. Moreover, our strategic location near Sharjah International Airport offers an attractive incentive for companies operating in this sector to penetrate competitive markets in the MENA region," Al Mazrouei added.

Advanced logistics facilities

For his part, Krishna, Managing Director of Herald Holdings, expressed confidence that the recent expansion plan would further enhance the company's presence and competitiveness in the GCC, MENA region, Asia, and Europe.

"SAIF Zone’s strategic location, paired with its advanced logistics facilities, ideal business solutions, and capabilities tailored to accommodate the needs of various types of companies, collectively aligns with our goal. Our ambition is to become a leading international company in the logistics sector and express freight. From SAIF Zone, we are primed to offer direct and effective logistics solutions to our customers scattered across various countries of the world." Krishna added.

-Ends-

About SAIF Zone

SAIF Zone offers several competitive advantages to its investors, particularly in the commercial, industrial, and service sectors. These benefits include customs facilities, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and modern facilities such as air-conditioned executive offices, warehouses of different sizes with attached offices, and lands for rent that cater to the needs of investors.

Other incentives and benefits available to investors in the free zone include 100 percent full business ownership, 100 percent repatriation of capital and profits, 100 percent exemption from corporate and individual income taxes, and 100 percent exemption from export and import taxes. Additionally, services are available 24/7, licences are issued within a day, and a hotline is provided to ensure the immediate provision of manpower and equipment, as well as the prompt completion of shipping and customs clearance operations. Around-the-clock security and emergency services are also available, as well as labour accommodations within the free zone.

