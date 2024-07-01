Dubai, UAE – Henkel Adhesive Technologies, the world’s leading solution provider for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, has reached a significant sustainability milestone: all manufacturing sites in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region now operate on 100% renewable electricity.

Henkel's eight MEA Adhesive Technologies manufacturing sites, located in six countries, have successfully transitioned to renewable electricity sources, eliminating carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from their electricity usage, also known as Scope 2 emissions. This shift includes on-site solar installations and external renewable sources such as hydroelectric and wind energy.

Specific initiatives include renewable electricity derived from on-site photovoltaic (PV) solar and hydroelectricity in Turkey and Kenya, wind energy in South Africa, and solar power in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Through this, Henkel has eliminated approximately 10,471 tons of CO2 emissions per year from its Scope 2 activities, equivalent to removing the carbon footprint of around 2,500 gasoline-powered cars driven for one year or c. 2,700 flights from New York to Singapore. By drastically reducing its reliance on fossil fuels, Henkel is making a substantial environmental impact and setting a benchmark for the industry.

Veerabhadra Konakalla, Head of Safety Health & Environment Henkel Adhesive Technologies IMEA, stated “By achieving complete decarbonization of our scope 2 operations in our MEA sites, we’ve turned our commitments into tangible progress on the path to achieving climate positive operations by 2030. This achievement is a testament to the zeal of our IMEA team to drive transformative environmental change and create a more sustainable future.”

This achievement is aligned with Henkel’s 2030+ Sustainability Ambition Framework, which aims for climate-positive operations by 2030 and a net-zero pathway.

Henkel’s sustainability strategy reflects a commitment to "Purposeful Growth," aiming to create more value for stakeholders, develop business responsibly and successfully, and reinforce Henkel's leading role in sustainability.

