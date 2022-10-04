Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise and the Middle East’s trusted security advisor, has launched a state-of-the-art Cybersecurity Operations Centre (CSOC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to provide 24/7 security monitoring and events management, along with a complete suite of locally delivered Managed Security Services (MSS), fully compliant with the local data regulations.

The CSOC in Riyadh builds on Help AG’s expertise of more than 25 years in providing world-class cyber defence to organisations in the region. The launch comes at a critical time as Saudi Arabia is accelerating its digital transformation and focusing on creating a collaborative ecosystem with the ultimate goal of becoming a global investment powerhouse – a key pillar in the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision.

As a result of this push toward digitalisation, it is now vital to build cyber resilience into every project and system from day zero and beyond. Indeed, according to an IDC survey, 54% of Saudi CIOs have embedded cybersecurity into the planning, initiation, and assessment phases of all new business initiatives. The survey also found that the top cybersecurity strategy goals in Saudi Arabia are related to Managed Security Services, with key focus areas in 2022 being managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and threat intelligence.

Commenting on the launch, Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer at Help AG, said: “With increased digital adoption across Saudi Arabia, embedding cybersecurity in every project and process has quickly emerged as a top-of-mind moving target for organisations in the kingdom. The launch of our state-of-the-art CSOC reflects Help AG’s deep commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision of digital transformation. Featuring our next-generation security operations framework for enterprises and governmental entities, as well as offering flexible deployment through cloud, on-premise or a hybrid model, the CSOC in Riyadh will enable our Saudi clients to take timely action on the basis of threat intelligence feeds and through our security orchestration and automation platforms.”

Safwan Akram, MSS Director at Help AG, who leads the MSS team at the Riyadh CSOC, said on the occasion: “Our new CSOC in Saudi Arabia brings enhanced visibility and early detection of cybersecurity incidents for our clients in the country. With a reduced attacker dwell time and streamlined integrated products, this also translates into increased efficiency and optimised performance, as well as reduced cost of operations for stakeholders. Featuring managed controls, 24/7 cyber defence, and a hybrid design to ensure customer data doesn’t leave the country or the organisational premises, our Saudi clients now also have full access to Help AG’s patented solutions in Managed Security Services.”

In addition, Fahad Al-Suhaimi, Country Director for Saudi Arabia, Help AG, said: “The launch of the Riyadh CSOC is a key milestone in Help AG’s journey in Saudi Arabia which began in 2017, and reflects our dedication to providing our customers in this market with comprehensive cybersecurity services while emphasising our continued support for Saudisation efforts in the IT sector with a team of talented nationals.

“The launch comes as more organisations recognise the vital importance of Managed Security Services for establishing cyber resilience in the modern threat landscape. In fact, we forecast that 90% of all cybersecurity requirements will be fulfilled by a service model in three years, reflecting an industry-wide shift which we are spearheading in the region through delivering global and advanced security services while moulding them to address regional market threats and requirements.”

With 360-degree cybersecurity offerings combining organisational and technical expertise, backed by a world-class innovation ecosystem and 24/7 monitoring, Help AG’s cutting-edge CSOC in Saudi Arabia offers distinct service differentiators that are fully compliant with local data regulations.

The CSOC houses security analysts who monitor complex IT security infrastructures as well as analyse and interpret critical security events or abnormal behaviour. In addition to Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Help AG offers a wide range of services, including Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), threat hunting, Managed Security Controls, network and user behaviour anomaly detection, vulnerability assessment, and red teaming, while leveraging in-house curated advanced threat intelligence. The CSOC also integrates Help AG’s other distinguished services such as its Security Service Edge (SSE) offering – Cyber Edge X, and Managed Digital Risk Protection (DRP).

