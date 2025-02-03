Healthpoint’s team volunteered their time to support the multidisciplinary medical volunteers of Operation Smile UAE to provide corrective surgeries to 19 young patients between the ages of 6 months and 43 years

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, supported Operation Smile UAE in performing 19 life-changing surgeries on patients between the ages of 6 months and 43 years with cleft lip and cleft palate. This was part of its seventh surgical program in collaboration with Operation Smile UAE. In line with its ongoing partnership with the charity, Healthpoint supported Operation Smile UAE’s ongoing commitment to improve the health and lives of people and bring new smiles to patients with cleft conditions.

Cleft lip and cleft palate are separations in the upper lip and mouth that occur while a fetus develops in the uterus. This may cause a child to develop difficulties in eating, trouble speaking, hearing and in some cases, it may also lead to them developing issues with their teeth. Approximately 1 in 700 children are born with a cleft condition globally, according to data released by Operation Smile. The charity estimates that five million people are living with untreated cleft conditions in the countries where they operate. Healthpoint has played a key role as a trusted partner of Operation Smile UAE since 2020, allowing more than 95 patients with cleft conditions to be treated at its state-of-the-art facility.

Omar Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Healthpoint, said, “The long-standing partnership between Healthpoint and Operation Smile UAE showcases our commitment to advancing healthcare outcomes in the region. By leveraging Healthpoint's world-class facilities and expertise, we are proud to play a role in transforming lives and giving patients a new smile.”

During the seventh program, patients of different nationalities, such as Uzbekistan and Philippines, were assessed by a multidisciplinary team of medical volunteers from Operation Smile UAE including, plastic surgeons, pediatricians, anesthesiologists, dentists, orthodontists and speech therapists, at the world-class facility of Healthpoint.

Patients who qualified for the surgery were treated at Healthpoint, which provided three operating theaters, pre- and post-operative wards, and a range of additional support services, ensuring patients received the highest standards of care through this transformative journey.

Morag Cromey-Hawke, Executive Director at Operation Smile UAE, said, “We’re extremely grateful for Healthpoint's continued support in helping us change the lives of patients and families affected by cleft conditions. This partnership allows us to deliver life-changing surgeries and comprehensive care and education to them. We are also indebted to the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi, which has supported Operation Smile UAE since its inception in 2011.”

This collaboration not only transforms the lives of surgery recipients but also supports M42’s broader mission of advancing healthcare accessibility and enhancing community health across the UAE and wider regions.

About Healthpoint

Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, is a multi-specialty hospital based in Abu Dhabi. The hospital includes a wide range of primary and specialty care services, and five centers of excellence: Obesity Management, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence, Dentistry, Endoscopy, Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation.

Focusing on a carefully defined set of medically integrated services and practices, Healthpoint’s patient-centered approach is organized around medical conditions over the full cycle of care and delivered in integrated practice units (IPUs).

Committed to elevating patient care to the highest standards, Healthpoint has been recognized by numerous renowned international awarding and accrediting bodies. These include the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International), the Joint Commission International (JCI), the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI), and the American Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

Operation Smile UAE

Since 2011 thanks to the vision of H.H. Sheikha Aljazia bint Saif Al Nahyan, Founder, Chair of the Board and Patron of Operation Smile UAE, the global nonprofit has provided care for over 300 patients with cleft conditions in the UAE.

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

