Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), held a meeting with Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports, to explore avenues of co-operation in promoting sustainability and clean energy solutions for the aviation sector in Dubai. During the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the UAE's vision for a sustainable future and discussed the integration of renewable and clean energy sources into Dubai Airports’ operations.

“In line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership in consolidating a green economy in the UAE, we are keen to strengthen co-operation with government and private organisations that share the same vision with us to consolidate environmental sustainability and achieve carbon neutrality. Our collaboration with Dubai Airports will further enhance efforts to integrate renewable energy in aviation and improve energy efficiency at one of the world’s busiest international airports,” said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer affirmed that Dubai is on track to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, aiming for 100% clean energy production capacity by 2050. The short-term goal of reaching 25% clean energy by 2030 is expected to be surpassed by 2030.

He highlighted DEWA's ongoing efforts to lead the energy transition through cutting-edge projects such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world's largest single-site solar energy project. The solar park’s current production capacity stands at 2,860MW, with 1,800MW under construction. Completion of the sixth phase will increase total production capacity to 4,660MW by 2026, contributing to DEWA’s goal of sourcing around 27% of Dubai’s energy from clean sources by 2030.

Al Tayer emphasised the importance of adopting clean energy and energy efficiency strategies in the aviation sector to support Dubai’s ambitious sustainability targets.

Griffiths said Dubai Airports is deeply committed to sustainability and operational excellence, in line with the UAE’s ambitious vision for a carbon-neutral future.

“Our partnership with DEWA is a key part of this journey, helping us bring renewable energy sources into our operations, reducing our environmental footprint, and maximising energy efficiency. This isn’t just about improving aviation – it is about building a future where sustainability and innovation go hand in hand,” said Griffiths.