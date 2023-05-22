Dubai: His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of Board of Governors of Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), presided over the first meeting of the new Board of Governors, in the presence of Their Excellencies, members of the board.

At the outset of the meeting, His Excellency expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of HBMSU, for his invaluable trust in appointing the university’s board members. H.E. emphasised that the board of governors will diligently translate the directives of the university's President, striving to enhance its scientific and specialized research programs, establish a solid foundation to promote quality, excellence, and institutional performance, encourage creativity and innovation in educational curricula and positions itself as a driving force towards a more effective education system well-equipped to meet the needs of the future.

Additionally, His Excellency expressed his appreciation to H.E. Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, former chairman of the Board of Governors of HBMSU, as well as the members of the board, recognising their efforts towards the university's initiatives over the preceding period.

During the meeting, an overview of the board's structure was presented, and the formation of new sub-committees and discussing their responsibilities. The meeting also featured upcoming developments that would pave the way for the successful implementation of the university's ambitious goals and presented a comprehensive report on the activities and accomplishments of HBMSU over the previous period, along with future proposals for its growth.

The board also discussed the university's most recent academic offerings and approved the independent auditor’s report for the fiscal year ending in December 2022 during the meeting.

