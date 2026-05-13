HE Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: “The qualitative leap in bilateral trade flows reflects the strength of commitment and the shared will of the two fraternal countries to continue elevating their relations to broader horizons.”

Damascus, Syria: His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, was received by His Excellency Ahmad al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, at the Presidential Headquarters in the People's Palace today during an official visit to Damascus. His Excellency Dr Thani headed a UAE delegation that included Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Dr Omar Habtoor Al Derei, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, alongside senior officials and representatives of leading UAE companies.

During the meeting, HE Al Zeyoudi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President al-Sharaa. His Excellency President al-Sharaa reciprocated the warm wishes and expressed hope that the two nations could continue forging bonds of friendship and work side by side to advance sustainable development and create a new era of prosperity.

HE Al Zeyoudi also reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting Syria's economic recovery efforts and agreed to deepen cooperation in vital sectors such as infrastructure, energy, technology, agriculture, and transport. His Excellency then held a series of bilateral meetings with ministers and senior government officials to outline the parameters of collaboration, which included talks with His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Nidal al-Sha'ar, Minister of Economy and Industry; His Excellency Talal Mahmoud al-Hilali, Chairman of the Syrian Investment Authority; His Excellency Ya'rab Suleiman Badr, Minister of Transport; Basel Al Sweidan, Minister of Agriculture; His Excellency Dr. Mohammad al-Bashar, Minister of Energy and Water Resources; and His Excellency Abdel Salam Haikal, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

Trade was a core focus of the discussions, in particular ways to expand on the growing momentum that has been built in recent years. In 2025, non-oil bilateral trade reached approximately US$1.4 billion, representing a record increase of 132.4% compared to the previous year – and reflecting a shared commitment to build a more interconnected and prosperous economic partnership.

His Excellency Al Zeyoudi said the meetings underline the potential for deeper economic alignment: “The UAE and Syria have demonstrated their commitment to deeper bilateral ties, and the outstanding trade results confirm the mutual benefits we can derive from each other’s markets. This visit has helped to align our economic priorities, exchange expertise, and identify new areas of genuine promise, all of which will build confidence and trust between our private sectors – and pave the way for more investments, new joint ventures and enhanced trade flows. Both sides should be encouraged about the future prosperity we can build together.”

As part of the visit, HE Al Zeyoudi also participated in the First UAE-Syria Business Forum, which was attended by a number of Syrian ministers, senior officials, and business leaders.