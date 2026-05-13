Partnership brings together regional supply chain scale and advanced sustainable farming capabilities to support GCC food security and fresh produce trade

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: NRTC Holding Group has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s DAVA Agricultural to strengthen regional agricultural collaboration, sustainable fresh produce trade, and food security initiatives across the GCC.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of senior leadership representatives from both organisations. DAVA Agricultural senior management including Mr. Faisal Al Battal, CEO, and Mr. Wissam Abdul Samad, Deputy CEO, were represented by Mr. Mohamed Kafafy, Export Manager, and Mr. Osama Nasser, Head of Public Relations.

Under the agreement, both organisations will explore collaboration across fresh produce sourcing, agricultural trade, supply chain optimisation, sustainability initiatives, and future agri-food development projects.

The partnership comes at a pivotal time for the regional agri-food sector, as GCC fresh produce demand accelerates toward a market opportunity estimated to exceed USD 27 billion.

Against this backdrop, NRTC Holding Group continues to strengthen its position as one of the region’s leading integrated agri-food businesses, operating one of the GCC’s largest fresh produce supply networks. The Group handles approximately 1 million tonnes of fresh produce annually through a global sourcing network spanning 55 trading partners, supported by more than 500 cold-chain vehicles, a workforce of over 1,000 employees, and export operations across key GCC markets.

With more than five decades of market presence, NRTC Holding Group has built an integrated ecosystem spanning sourcing, farming, processing, cold chain logistics, distribution, retail, HORECA, wholesale, and eCommerce across the Middle East. Its regional sourcing capabilities, advanced cold-chain infrastructure, and established export footprint continue to position the Group as a key enabler of food distribution and supply chain resilience across the GCC.

Headquartered in Al-Kharj, DAVA Agricultural is recognised as one of the largest advanced agricultural investments in Saudi Arabia and among the Middle East’s largest glass greenhouse projects. The company currently operates 107 hectares of high-tech hydroponic greenhouses producing approximately 170 tons of premium vegetables daily, including tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, lettuce, and herbs.

Leveraging advanced controlled-environment agriculture and Dutch greenhouse technologies, DAVA achieves up to 80% water savings compared to conventional farming while delivering year-round, pesticide-free production aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 sustainability goals. The company’s operations are supported by GlobalG.A.P.-certified production standards and a strong focus on food safety, sustainability, and agricultural innovation.

Under its long-term expansion roadmap, DAVA plans to scale production capacity to 250 tons per day by 2028 and 1,000 tons per day by 2030, supported by 350 hectares of hydroponic greenhouses and 2,000 hectares of open-field farming. The company’s flagship Taif development, a 10 million sqm integrated agricultural hub, will include 1,000 hectares of advanced farming operations, a 65-hectare solar energy park, and a large-scale plantation program comprising 1 million trees.

DAVA currently contributes approximately 13.8% of Saudi greenhouse production and became the first Saudi exporter of fresh produce to Europe in 2024, further reinforcing its role as a regional leader in sustainable agriculture and high-quality food production.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammed Nassar Al Rifai, Group CEO of NRTC Holding Group, said, “This partnership reflects our commitment towards building stronger regional agricultural alliances that contribute meaningfully to food security, supply chain resilience, and sustainable growth across the GCC. As regional demand for fresh produce continues to rise, strategic collaborations like this will play an important role in strengthening integrated food distribution networks and advancing long-term agricultural sustainability.”

Faisal Al Battal, CEO of DAVA Agricultural, added, “This strategic collaboration with NRTC Holding Group opens new opportunities for agricultural cooperation, knowledge exchange, and long-term regional market development. Together, we aim to support more resilient and sustainable food production systems across the region.”

The partnership reflects the growing importance of cross-border collaboration within the GCC’s evolving agri-food ecosystem, supporting sustainable sourcing, innovation, and resilient agricultural infrastructure amid rising regional demand and evolving food security priorities.

About NRTC Group

Founded in 1973, NRTC Group (Nassar Al Rifai Trading Company) is one of the region’s leading importers, distributors, and processors of fresh fruits and vegetables, with operations spanning the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Egypt. Built on a fully integrated farm-to-fork ecosystem, the Group oversees global sourcing, farming, processing, packaging, logistics, distribution, and consumer delivery across multiple markets.

NRTC Group’s portfolio includes: NRTC (UAE & KSA distribution), Mirak (UAE-based production, packing and processing), Mahsool, Taaza, Al Hashemeya Farms – Egypt (strategic farmland acquisition enhancing upstream supply), and Ripe Organic (a newly acquired homegrown brand serving the organic and clean-label retail segment).

With sourcing from 50+ global origins, advanced supply chain infrastructure, and a strong presence across retail, HORECA, government, and e-commerce channels, NRTC Group plays a key role in supporting local farming, strengthening regional food resilience, and advancing the UAE’s Food Security Strategy 2051 as part of the wider Ghitha Holding / IHC ecosystem.

For more information visit www.nrtcgroup.com

For media enquiries contact

Nandini Vohra

The Guild

050 4578233

nandini@theguildpr.com

About DAVA Agricultural

DAVA Agricultural is a Saudi Arabia-based high-tech agricultural company and one of the Kingdom’s leading hydroponic greenhouse operators. Headquartered in Al-Kharj, the company manages approximately 107 hectares of advanced glass hydroponic greenhouse infrastructure and produces premium-quality tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and lettuce varieties using sustainable, pesticide-free cultivation methods.

Recognised as one of the largest specialised hydroponic investments in Saudi Arabia and among the region’s significant glass greenhouse developments, DAVA combines advanced Dutch greenhouse technologies, water-efficient growing systems, and internationally aligned agricultural practices to deliver high-quality produce throughout the year. The company’s production capabilities exceed 170 tonnes daily, supported by GlobalG.A.P.-certified operations and a strong focus on food safety, sustainability, and agricultural innovation aligned with Saudi Vision 2030