ABU DHABI, UAE and LEUVEN, Belgium: ADI Foundation and SettleMint today announced a strategic partnership to develop digital securities infrastructure on ADI Chain, supporting the tokenization of securities under the ADGM’s regulatory framework.



The partnership brings together two distinct capabilities into a single, integrated digital securities infrastructure. ADI Foundation provides the compliance-ready Layer-2 blockchain that serves as the immutable settlement ledger and SettleMint provides the Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform (DALP) for token creation, on-chain recording, post-trade servicing, and full lifecycle management using SettleMint's ERC-3643 implementation.



Together, the two parties have developed a digital asset lifecycle infrastructure that supports tokenized securities and contributes to the development of digital asset infrastructure in the region.



This integrated architecture addresses a core challenge facing institutional adoption of digital assets: the need for coordinated regulated infrastructure that connects issuance, trading, settlement, and custody within a single recognized framework. Institutions seeking to tokenize securities on public blockchains often face the challenge of coordinating multiple components across different jurisdictions and regulatory regimes.



Every transaction is simultaneously recorded on-chain using ADI’s blockchain infrastructure. The regulatory pathway, validated under one of the most progressive digital securities frameworks globally, is being established.



While equity tokenization has been the starting point in the partnership, the infrastructure is designed to support the development of tokenised securities and other eligible instruments, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.



BCG's 2026 analysis indicates digital assets could grow from around $0.6 trillion in 2025 to $18.9 trillion by 2033. Separately, RWA.xyz data show tokenized real-world assets at roughly $30.92 billion in distributed on-chain value today, while tokenized U.S. Treasuries stand near $15.20 billion. As institutional allocators increasingly seek regulated on-chain exposure, the infrastructure announced today provides a direct pathway from intent to execution.



Andrey Lazorenko, CEO, ADI Foundation:



"The future of investment and trading will not only be digitized, but also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We are already witnessing the advent of this with the New York Stock Exchange.



Our partnership with SettleMint brings together market infrastructure, institutional-grade blockchain, and a digital asset lifecycle platform to tokenize equities and trade them on secondary trading platforms. The future of investments will be built on trusted, regulated access underlined by real utility."



Matthew Van Niekerk, Co-Founder & President, SettleMint:



"This partnership proves that regulated, multi-asset tokenization at national scale on public blockchains is not just feasible, but live. Together with ADI Foundation we have built a blueprint that any CSD, exchange, or clearing house can follow to bring digital assets with complete lifecycle management into their existing operations."



About ADI Foundation & ADI Chain

ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi-based non-profit founded by Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of IHC, dedicated to empowering governments and institutions in emerging markets through blockchain infrastructure. The foundation's mission is to bring one billion people into the digital economy by 2030, building on a foundation of 500+ million people already within its ecosystem reach.



ADI Chain is the first institutional Layer 2 blockchain for stablecoins and real-world assets in the MENA region, providing settlement infrastructure for a dirham-backed stablecoin initiated by IHC and FAB, licensed by the UAE Central Bank. The network operates on three pillars – Compliance, Efficiency, Security – serving governments implementing blockchain infrastructure across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.



For more information, visit the Official Website, LinkedIn, and X.

About SettleMint

SettleMint, headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with offices in UAE, Singapore and Japan is the company behind DALP, the Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform. DALP enables financial institutions, market infrastructure operators, and governments to build, deploy, and manage digital assets and blockchain applications at scale.



www.settlemint.com



Media Contacts

SettleMint NV

lara@settlemint.com