tional revenue increased 62.9% year-on-year and contributed 30.0% of revenue in Q1-2026

Current proforma backlog of AED 4.9 billion provides strong forward revenue coverage

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Presight AI Holding PLC ("Presight" or the "Company"; ADX: PRESIGHT) today announced its financial results for the three-month period ending 31 March 2026, delivering double-digit year-on-year growth across revenue, EBITDA, and profit after tax.

Presight reported revenue of AED 689.0 million in Q1-2026, up 22.2% year-on-year, with 95.7% derived from multi-year contracts. Revenue growth was driven by continued execution across Presight and AIQ's long-duration contract base, new domestic contract wins secured during the quarter, and sustained international momentum, including multi-year deployments in Jordan, Kazakhstan, and Albania. AIQ contributed AED 205.3 million, representing 29.8% of Group revenue.

EBITDA rose 12.7% year-on-year to AED 159.0 million, with an EBITDA margin of 23.1%, while profit after tax increased 11.5% to AED 133.8 million in Q1-2026.

International markets continued to be an important driver of growth. International revenue increased 62.9% year-on-year to AED 206.9 million, representing 30.0% of Group revenue, compared with 22.5% in Q1-2025. International orders accounted for 39.1% of total order intake during the quarter, supporting continued diversification of the order backlog.

The Company's balance sheet remained robust and debt-free, with cash and cash equivalents of AED 2.0 billion as at 31 March 2026. Order backlog stood at AED 3.1 billion at the end of March 2026, with current proforma backlog of AED 4.9 billion representing a 45.3% increase since 31 December 2025.

His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of Presight, commented:

“The first quarter of 2026 marks another important step in Presight’s evolution as a global applied AI company. Our performance reflects not only strong financial execution, but also the growing global relevance of sovereign, mission-critical AI infrastructure.

“What began in the UAE as a national commitment to intelligence-led transformation is increasingly becoming a blueprint for sovereign AI deployment at scale internationally. As governments and enterprises seek trusted systems that can operate securely, responsibly, and at scale, Presight is well positioned to deliver long-term value through intelligence that is actionable, resilient, and built to last.”

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said:

"Presight’s ability to deliver strong, broad-based growth in a complex operating environment speaks to the resilience built into our delivery model from the ground up.

"As we look ahead, the fundamentals of our business remain compelling. Demand is growing for secure, sovereign, mission-critical AI systems, and Presight is well-placed to meet it. With a strong and growing pipeline, active pursuit of new domestic and international opportunities, and deepening sovereign partnerships, we are confident in our ability to deliver on our long-term growth ambitions."

The Group has more than doubled its revenue over the past two years, with revenue growing at a compound annual rate of 62.1% since Q1-2024. This quarter's growth was delivered against Presight's strongest-ever prior-year comparable, a period that included accelerated international deployments and a maiden first-quarter contribution from AIQ following its acquisition.

In Q1-2026, Presight signed nine new contracts and agreements with multiple UAE federal and state-owned entities, further reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the delivery of AI-enabled government capabilities. Presight also expanded its presence across Africa during the quarter, building on existing partnerships and programmes across the continent.

Additionally, Presight's AI Accelerator Programme received 376 applications from 62 countries for its second cohort, more than three times the applicant pool for the inaugural cohort. By identifying and nurturing early-stage AI companies, Presight builds a pipeline of proprietary capabilities and solutions that can be integrated into its own platform and deployed across its sovereign and enterprise customer base.

The inaugural cohort demonstrated the commercial potential of this model, resulting in targeted equity investments through the Presight Shorooq Fund I in eight companies spanning sovereign AI infrastructure, vertical intelligence platforms, and secure edge-native agentic systems.

The Company's medium-term guidance remains unchanged, underpinned by a robust backlog, a high proportion of multi-year contracts, and continued momentum in international markets. For the 2025–2029 period, Presight targets organic revenue CAGR of 20%–25%, EBITDA CAGR of 23%–28%, and profit after tax CAGR of 21%–26%.

For more information about Presight please go to the investor relations section of the Presight website at https://www.presight.ai/ir/

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of GenAI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied AI to the private and public sector, enabling them to realise their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai