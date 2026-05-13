Dubai: Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has announced major advancements in its smart parking technology, reinforcing its role as a pioneer in delivering customer-focused mobility solutions across the Emirate.



Parkin has introduced phase one of its On-Street Parking cameras at key locations in Dubai, with over 500 Curb and Pole cameras currently under installation in Trade Centre 1, Burj Khalifa, and Al Corniche. Notably, the curb-side cameras are the first-of-its kind in the region. Building on this rollout, parking lot cameras have also been deployed across controlled parking areas in the Emirate, with 200 cameras to be installed across several areas within the Emirate. The systems utilise cutting-edge AI enabled camera technology to capture vehicle images and automatically read number plates, enabling the detection of entry and exit times, calculation of parking duration, enable auto-payment of fees and identification of violations. All cameras will be solar powered and support real-time occupancy monitoring and automated fee payments.



The rollout delivers real-time occupancy tracking and automated enforcement, improving parking availability and turnover while reducing congestion associated with searching for parking, supporting more efficient parking management and contributing to Dubai’s broader smart mobility objectives.



Both systems will be fully integrated within the Parkin App, enabling auto-payment through Parkin Wallet and providing customers with a seamless and convenient parking experience.



Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented: “Adopting advanced smart technologies remains central to how Parkin continues to enhance parking management across Dubai. This rollout marks an important step in scaling our smart parking infrastructure and strengthening how customers interact with parking across the Emirate. We remain focused on enabling more efficient access to parking and ensuring seamless management for customers across every aspect of their parking journey, while supporting Dubai’s vision for smarter and more connected urban mobility.”



Eng. Talal Al Ajmi, CTO of Parkin, commented: “This deployment marks an important step in advancing Parkin’s smart parking technology, with camera systems and real-time data enabling more efficient and connected parking operations across the Emirate. Integration with the Parkin App supports a more streamlined approach to parking management, improving accuracy and consistency across operations. As we continue to develop our systems, we remain focused on delivering scalable and secure solutions that support the continued expansion of our smart parking capabilities.”



The first phase transforms parking into a faster, more predictable experience for customers by reducing time spent searching for spaces, lowering the risk of fines, and enabling seamless, auto-payments through the Parkin app.



In Dubai, it supports smoother traffic flow and more efficient use of urban space, reinforcing the city’s vision for smart, connected mobility while enhancing everyday convenience for residents and visitors alike.



To experience the convenience of smart parking across Dubai, users are encouraged to download the Parkin app, available on iOS, Android and Huawei.