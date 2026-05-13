Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, honoured and celebrated the outstanding contributions and dedication of its employees during the annual 2026 ENOC Awards ceremony, held on Tuesday, May 12.

The prestigious event, hosted at the Al Ras Ballroom, InterContinental Dubai Festival City, recognised 456 employees for their role in enhancing ENOC Group’s competitiveness as an industry-leading national energy company. The annual awards reflect ENOC’s continued commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement across the Group.

‘’ENOC Awards ceremony reflects our deep appreciation for our employees, whose dedication and contributions remain central to the Group’s ongoing success and excellence. We are proud to recognise their achievements, which embody our culture of excellence, innovation, and collaboration, and continue to support our journey towards sustainable growth and long-term success.” Hussain Sultan Lootah, GCEO, ENOC Group.

The 2026 awards ceremony covered five key categories. The HR Awards recognised 290 employees for their excellence in leadership, performance, and dedication, including achievements in Emiratization and employee engagement. The Quality Awards celebrated excellence in Quality, Innovation, and Business Excellence, featuring 21 Innovation Awards, 15 Process Improvement Awards, and 14 Quality Awards across business units, teams, and individuals.

Awards & Rewards honoured teams across 12 departments for achieving external recognition and strengthening ENOC’s reputation, while the HSE Excellence Awards recognised 20 recipients for promoting best practices in Safety, Health, Environment, and Process Safety across the Group.

The Sustainability Awards recognised excellence in sustainability, climate action, energy efficiency, and corporate social responsibility, including 28 Sustainability and Climate Change Awards, 27 Energy Awards, and 29 CSR Awards.

The annual ENOC Awards recognises the people behind the Group’s achievements, reinforcing a culture of recognition and shared purpose across the organisation.

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About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

For further information, please contact:

Abdullah Alkudsi | Lauren Camacho

Burson

+971 56 685 3055

Abdullah.alkudsi@bursonglobal.com | Lauren.Camacho@bursonglobal.com