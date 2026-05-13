Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — Ankabut, the UAE’s advanced technology provider for the education and research ecosystem, today recognised the contribution of its Governance, Risk & Compliance Manager, Shameerudin Sharief, in creating the landmark Global Resilience Standard (GRS 1001-RN:2026). Shameer is part of a core team that contributed the groundbreaking international framework for organisational resilience.

GRS 1001-RN unifies business continuity, risk management, crisis management, cybersecurity and AI governance into one integrated system. Published by Resilience Next, the standard was developed through a collaborative process involving 34 experts from 24 countries. The collective effort generated over 316 individual contributions, 170 expert comments and 530 tracked changes.

“We are proud of Shameer’s contribution to shaping a global standard of this significance. His involvement reflects the depth of expertise within Ankabut and our commitment to building resilient, future-ready digital environments for the education and research sector,” said Tarek Jundi, CEO of Ankabut.

As one of GRS 1001-RN’s key contributors, Shameer contributed to the review of the technical content. With 31 documented inputs, he supported the refinement of the standard’s operational requirements, ensuring its applicability across diverse organizational contexts.

With his involvement, Ankabut sits at the forefront of resilience, giving early visibility on how resilience standards are evolving. This allows the company to anticipate and adapt to changes, in line with building a secure digital infrastructure for the UAE's education and research sector.

GRS 1001-RN is the world’s first integrated resilience framework, introducing a Global Resilience Management System (GRMS) that brings together traditionally siloed disciplines. Major resilience disciplines that include business continuity management, enterprise risk management, crisis management, cybersecurity, AI governance, ESG and third-party risk management are merged into one auditable management system.

The standard was built on four operational pillars: Prevent, Respond, Recover and Return to Normal and utilises four management lifecycle stages: Define, Design, Embed and Improve. GRS 1001-RN moves beyond traditional compliance-driven approaches since it now embeds resilience as part of a continuous organisational capability.

Shameer’s contribution to an international standard puts Ankabut among a select group of organisations with direct influence on global resilience best practice. The standard's emphasis on digital operational resilience, cybersecurity integration and technology risk governance directly aligns with the challenges that the company addresses daily for its member institutions.

About Ankabut

Ankabut is the UAE’s trusted education technology partner, driving digital transformation across schools, universities and research institutions. As the nation’s National Research and Education Network (NREN), Ankabut delivers the digital backbone that powers innovation, advanced research and collaboration across the academic ecosystem.

Through integrated platforms, AI-enabled capabilities, and secure infrastructure, Ankabut enables institutions to move from fragmented systems to unified, data-driven environments. This empowers educators, enhancing learner experiences, and improving performance while strengthening resilience.

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MEDIA CONTACT

Nabeela Sheik, Marketing Specialist, Ankabut

nabeela.sheik@ankabut.ae