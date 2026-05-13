DUBAI, UAE — Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced the Veeam DataAI Command Platform at VeeamON 2026 in New York City. The platform marks a defining moment for enterprise technology: the creation of an entirely new infrastructure category purpose-built for a world where autonomous AI agents operate inside the enterprise at machine speed, all powered by data.

The DataAI Command Platform is the result of Veeam’s acquisition of Securiti AI — the #1-ranked platform in data and AI security — fused with Veeam’s twenty years of resilience leadership and its protection of more than 550,000 customers across 150+ countries, including 77% of the Global 2000.

“The infrastructure to deploy AI exists. The infrastructure to trust it doesn’t. With the DataAI Command Platform, Veeam is building the missing layer combining resilience, security, governance, compliance and privacy, in one platform,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “Today, agents need to get to data, which means we need to open the security perimeter. That means the security control point is now the data itself and that demands a new approach to trust that can accelerate the safe use of AI.”

The Defining Challenge of the Agentic Era

Enterprises have entered the Agentic Era. Autonomous AI agents now outnumber human employees 82:1, and 97% of those agents carry excessive privileges. The volume and speed at which agents operate is collapsing the window available to detect and respond to threats. Agentic AI is now the number one cyber threat.

Introducing the Veeam DataAI Command Platform

The Veeam DataAI Command Platform is where Data, Access, Identities, and AI converge in a single connected trust layer for AI. It spans production data and backup data, covering every agent, identity, and model across an organization’s entire IT estate. The platform is built on six integrated capabilities:

DataAI Command Graph — The intelligence foundation powering the entire platform. With 300+ connectors across every cloud, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application, and on-premises environment, the graph provides a granular understanding of the data, not which database exists, but which specific file carries sensitive data, who has access, and which exact change created a risk condition. Uniquely, the graph now spans both live and backup systems simultaneously — context that no point solution in the market has today.

— The intelligence foundation powering the entire platform. With 300+ connectors across every cloud, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application, and on-premises environment, the graph provides a granular understanding of the data, not which database exists, but which specific file carries sensitive data, who has access, and which exact change created a risk condition. Uniquely, the graph now spans both live and backup systems simultaneously — context that no point solution in the market has today. DataAI Security — Powered by the #1-ranked DSPM platform[1], providing best-in-class data and AI security posture management combined with identity intelligence and resilience confidence in a single unified view.

— Powered by the #1-ranked DSPM platform[1], providing best-in-class data and AI security posture management combined with identity intelligence and resilience confidence in a single unified view. DataAI Governance — Control enforced at the data source, not at the agent. Known and unknown agents — whether sanctioned or rogue — cannot access sensitive data if that data is governed at the source. This closes the structural gap in runtime-only agent governance approaches.

— Control enforced at the data source, not at the agent. Known and unknown agents — whether sanctioned or rogue — cannot access sensitive data if that data is governed at the source. This closes the structural gap in runtime-only agent governance approaches. DataAI Compliance — Mapped against 100+ regulatory frameworks, including EU AI Act, DORA, GDPR, HIPAA, NIST, and AI RMF. It generates auditable evidence regulators and boards need.

— Mapped against 100+ regulatory frameworks, including EU AI Act, DORA, GDPR, HIPAA, NIST, and AI RMF. It generates auditable evidence regulators and boards need. DataAI Privacy — Automated privacy policies enforced in real time, at the source by user and jurisdiction. Powered by the most advanced identity intelligence graph in the industry (a People Data Graph) that unifies structured and unstructured personal data across hybrid multicloud environments, enabling faster and more accurate privacy operations than traditional siloed data mapping tools.

— Automated privacy policies enforced in real time, at the source by user and jurisdiction. Powered by the most advanced identity intelligence graph in the industry (a People Data Graph) that unifies structured and unstructured personal data across hybrid multicloud environments, enabling faster and more accurate privacy operations than traditional siloed data mapping tools. DataAI Precision Resilience — Twenty years of recovery leadership, now evolved for machine-speed threats. Because the DataAI Command Graph understands the data estate at granular depth, recovery is surgical: undo exactly what went wrong without rewinding the entire system. Alongside the DataAI Command Platform, Veeam today announces a preview of the first two resilience offerings on the platform. Veeam Intelligence ResOps for M365, bringing the full intelligence of the DataAI Command Graph to the world's most widely deployed SaaS platform. And the new DataAI Resilience Module in DataAI Command Platform, gives existing Veeam Data Platform customers access to the platform's cross-domain intelligence and agentic capabilities — no re-migration required.

Additional Announcements at VeeamON 2026

Veeam is also announcing the Veeam Data Platform 13.1 preview, Veeam Intelligence ResOps and the Veeam Data and AI Trust Maturity Model. The new model has been informed by data and insights from more than 300 CIOs and CISOs. The model provides a prescriptive 4 pillar, 12-dimension, 49 sub-dimension framework across 5 maturity levels, enabling enterprises to benchmark their current posture and define a clear path to becoming fully AI-ready.

Register for VeeamON London on June 3, 2026 (or attend virtually), and VeeamON Sydney on July 30 (or attend virtually). For more information on Veeam, visit https://www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the Data and AI Trust Company, specializing in helping organizations ensure their data and AI are fully understood, secured, and resilient to enable the acceleration of safe AI at scale. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security posture management, Veeam is built for the convergence of identity, data, security, and AI risk.

Veeam delivers deep contextual intelligence across every data asset, identity, and AI model. The company governs access for both humans and AI agents, automates privacy, compliance, and remediation processes, and protects and recovers organizations from modern threats – including ransomware, disasters, AI errors, and ensuring the restoration of clean, trusted data. Veeam empowers organizations to move beyond simply protecting data, enabling them to activate and unlock its full potential.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

For Veeam media inquiries, contact Veeam.PR.Global@veeam.com.

[1] 2026 GigaOm Radar for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); https://portal.gigaom.com/reprint/gigaom-radar-for-data-security-posture-management-dspm-v3-veeam