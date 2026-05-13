UiPath for Coding Agents lets enterprises use any coding agent to build, test, deploy, operate, and govern automations at scale, with orchestration and governance built in

Dubai, UAE – UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic business orchestration, today announced UiPath for Coding Agents, platform wide integration enabling every coding agent to become enterprise deployable, an industry first. By combining coding agents with the visual orchestration of the UiPath platform, builders of any technical level can create, test, deploy, operate, and govern enterprise automations through a natural language conversation with their coding agent of choice.

Despite the popularity of coding agents, they still exist largely in isolation, disconnected from enterprise development workflows, security policies, code review processes, and deployment pipelines. Connecting one agent to another, and to the enterprise systems they need to act on, remains a manual, brittle process for most teams. Without orchestration capable of connecting agents to existing CI/CD infrastructure, testing frameworks, and governance controls, any coding agent outputs require manual handoffs and human intervention at almost every step. Hoped-for productivity gains stay trapped inside silos and development sandboxes, never reaching the end-to-end enterprise processes where real impact lives.

UiPath for Coding Agents addresses these challenges with the following:

Open Platform for Any Coding Agents – Rather than forcing enterprises to standardize on a single vendor, UiPath allows teams to run Claude Code in one department, Codex in another, and seamlessly adopt whichever coding agent emerges next.

Orchestration as Foundation – The orchestration layer is the constant, connecting into agents with observability, execution, and governance as the underpinning regardless of the coding agent being used (current or future model version) or which developer last touched the code; as new models are released from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and other AI leaders, orchestration makes the platform more valuable, not less compatible.

Built-in Governance – Policy enforcement, audit trails, credential vaults, role-based access control, and runtime controls are standard for every automation entering the platform, regardless of whether created by human developers or coding agents, following repeatable, governed enterprise pathways from promotion through production.

The open architecture of the UiPath platform ensures that better coding agents generate code, faster, with fewer errors, and executed against real enterprise systems, under real governance, at real scale. Crucially, automations continue running when models get replaced; developers move on, and regulators conduct audits. The execution layer compounds with every model release, and the orchestration layer compounds with every new artifact built.

For developers already building on UiPath, this integration raises the productivity ceiling dramatically. Testing, debugging, and deployment become as accessible as initial development. Rather than waiting weeks or months for development resources, business users can now prototype and refine automations in real time. The coding agent handles the technical complexity while UiPath ensures enterprise readiness. For millions of people who have never created automation—business analysts, process owners, and domain experts—the barrier drops to a simple conversation with their coding agent, unlocking previously inaccessible productivity gains.

“The emergence of coding agents signals a fundamental shift in the definition of a builder on our platform,” said Daniel Dines, CEO and founder of UiPath. “We are first to market with a platform that treats AI-generated automations as first-class citizens, with the same governance, reliability, and scale that enterprises demand. Now, anyone can describe what they want, direct a coding agent to produce it, and carry through every stage to production. It lowers the barrier to who can build, crossing the line from idea to execution. Virtually anyone—product managers, analysts, and operators—can describe what they want, direct a coding agent to produce it, and carry it through to something that actually runs."

UiPath for Coding Agents is available now to enterprise customers, with initial support for Claude Code and OpenAI Codex, and additional coding agent integrations planned for 2026. Click here for more on UiPath for Coding Agents.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.

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