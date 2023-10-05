The orders are the result of active brand sales, diverse services and customer management since the launch of the DEVELON brand

HD Hyundai Infracore has won large scale orders from customers in Saudi Arabia and Brazil and will be supplying a total of 131 DEVELON excavators and wheel loaders to meet these orders.

Thirty 53 t excavators and fifty large wheel loaders will be supplied to two Saudi Arabian construction companies and used for the NEOM project.

With the NEOM city project in progress, demand for large construction equipment has been increasing. To meet this demand, HD Hyundai Infracore has been implementing individual strategies such as active sales activities through its Dubai office and new dealership openings near NEOM city with additional service personnel, to ensure these latest deals were secured.

Including recent orders, HD Hyundai Infracore has recorded a total of 846 units for ‘Excavator, Wheel Loader, and ADT’ sales in Saudi Arabia which is a 51.6% increase compared to the 558 units sold YoY.

Brazil also placed orders for 51 DEVELON excavators to meet its public infrastructure investment demand. Among the orders, twenty-two large excavators (80 t and 53 t) will be used for the railway construction project in Mato Grosso, and twenty-nine 14 t mid-sized excavators will be used for the public bidding project in Rio Grande do Sul.



A special feature of the Rio Grande do Sul project is that DEVELON will be providing 14 t excavators to its client exclusively as their request was to purchase equipment mounted with proprietary engines for better maintenance.

A representative of HD Hyundai Infracore commented: “We continue to be successful in winning orders for DEVELON products from large global construction companies,” and added, “We will use this as an opportunity to expand our market share for large equipment in other similar markets around the world.”

At the same time, HD Hyundai Infracore is engaging in various marketing activities on and offline to enhance DEVELON’s brand presence globally and to strengthen its sales network including Out-of-home (OOH) advertisements in Colombia, Ghana, Brazil, Saudi Arabia airports, posting content on its 100,000 subscriber Youtube channel and by hosting events for local dealers and customers.