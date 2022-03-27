Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Duquesne University (DU), USA, to strengthen relations between the two institutions and drive academic and cultural exchange. The MoU was signed by Professor Nabil Baydoun, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at HBMSU and Dr. David Dausey, Executive Vice President of DU.

The MoU between the School of Health and Environmental Studies at HBMSU and the John G. Rangos, Sr. School of Health Sciences of DU, comes as part of the former’s strategic vision to promote knowledge exchange through cooperation with global institutions and bodies, and explore modern learning methods based on global standards and practices. Furthermore, the association will facilitate the exchange of teaching and academic materials, publications, references, and other pertinent information, as well as benchmarking data analyzing similar exchange programs. The MoU also aims to support and manage joint webinars, workshops, conferences, cultural events, and art exhibitions to promote collective collaboration.

Prof. Nabil Baydoun stated: “The university constantly seeks to build partnerships with global institutions to develop cooperation, exchange knowledge, and enrich learning. As part of this MoU, the universities will engage in positive discussions and negotiations on all matters relating to the development of scientific research and learning mechanisms, through development of educational activities and projects, as well as the provision of assessments and information. Both entities will jointly work towards the development of academic programs, enhancing scientific research mechanisms, and supporting scholars' development projects.”

Prof. Nabil Baydoun further emphasized that the MoU aligns with the vision of good leadership towards scientific ambitions, as well as improving national abilities through the development of technology-based teaching, learning, and scientific research mechanisms.

Likewise, Dr. David Dausey commended the partnership between HBMSU and DU, asserting its positive impacts on both universities, supporting the development of intensive vocational education, higher education, and scientific research programs, in addition to advancing global academic goals.

The HBMSU offers lifelong learning opportunities, employing modern strategies and practices based on the latest technology and tools. Making use of the knowledge economy era, the institution seeks to bring about a qualitative shift in education in the region by establishing well-defined goals that extend beyond the conventional objectives of universities, focusing on smart education, lifelong learning, educational restructuring, and overall quality of education.

