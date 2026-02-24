Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI) has opened applications for its 10th Summer Research Program (SRP), offering undergraduate students the opportunity to engage in cutting-edge, faculty-led research.

Scheduled to take place from May 31 to July 16, 2026, the seven-week intensive program will bring together students from institutions across Qatar to exchange ideas while actively contributing to research that addresses national priorities covering precision medicine, disease prevention, and improved healthcare outcomes. Participants will benefit from QBRI’s faculty mentorship and access to state-of-the-art facilities. Additionally, applicants can align their research interests to topics across QBRI’s Diabetes Research Center, Translational Oncology Research Center, or Neurological Disorders Research Center.

In keeping with previous editions, the program will bolster professional development by offering seminars and workshops that target critical skills needed for successful careers in scientific research. Participants will also have the chance to engage with the wider QBRI community and absorb insights in a diverse range of biomedical fields.

Throughout the program, activities will cover key areas including autism, cancer, and diabetes, conditions of significant relevance to Qatar and the wider region. By combining intensive mentorship, real-world contributions, and strong institutional support, the SRP strengthens national research capacity by preparing and empowering the next generation of biomedical research leaders.

Commenting on the SRP, Dr. Vladimir Katanaev, Acting Executive Director and Scientific Director of Translational Oncology Research Center, QBRI, stated: “Over the past decade, the Summer Research Program has helped cultivate a vibrant research community by giving students early exposure to rigorous, hands-on scientific inquiry. Initiatives like this are critical to opening pathways for research-focused careers, building the state’s capacity in this field and preparing the next generation of biomedical research leaders to drive innovation and scientific excellence.”

SRP applicants must be enrolled in an undergraduate program in a biological or medical-related science and hold a minimum GPA of 3.0. Applications must be submitted by March 10, 2026, at https://www.hbku.edu.qa/en/academic-events/QBRI-SRP26.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

For more information about HBKU, its colleges, research institutes, and initiatives, please visit www.hbku.edu.qa.

To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on: LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

For any media inquiries, please contact: media@hbku.edu.qa.

About the Qatar Biomedical Research Institute

HBKU’s Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI) is a pioneering, national research institute, striving to transform healthcare and personalized medicine through translational research, innovation in prevention, diagnosis, as well as treatment of diseases. In doing so, QBRI helps to improve the effectiveness of healthcare and quality of life, particularly for populations in Qatar and the region, while contributing to research of global relevance. For more information about HBKU’s QBRI, visit www.hbku.edu.qa/en/qbri.