Hays is committed to supporting Women Choice by providing training to female social entrepreneurs

Dubai: Hays Middle East and Women Choice, an international organization dedicated to advancing women’s personal and professional development, have partnered to help boost the employment of women in the Middle East. Hays joins a long list of highly committed partners that are helping create one million jobs for women across MENA in alignment with the United Nation’s Social Development Goals (SDG 2030).

Women Choice established their Social Innovation Incubator (SII) program to provide comprehensive support for women entrepreneurs and create employment opportunities in their chosen fields over the next five years. SII also provides mentorship and training on topics such as business planning, capacity building, human resources, and recruitment expertise. Hays, an industry leader in recruitment and workforce solutions, will contribute to this Impact Program by providing a continuous series of expert training sessions to the cohort of women enrolled with Women Choice.

“At Hays, we believe that for organisations to thrive, they must go beyond working only for profit. We are proud to partner with Women Choice to leverage our expertise and help enhance the employability of those who may not have the same opportunities as others, helping to create a better tomorrow for our community,” said Coral Atkins, People and Culture Manager at Hays Middle East.

“We are excited to add a group like Hays to the HER- Impact Program and to have access to their resources. They are committed to be part of the change and help increase the number of opportunities for women,” said Nezha Alaoui, Founder & CEO of Women Choice.

Through its collaboration with Hays, and other partners, the Women Choice initiative will help provide real employment opportunities for women by empowering female social entrepreneurs across the Arab world.

About Hays:

Hays Middle East is part of Hays plc, the world’s leading specialist in recruitment and workforce solutions. Specialist recruitment starts and ends with people: over 13,000 people make up Hays global team, working in 33 countries and covering 21 specialisms. Last year, Hays helped over 330,000 professionals worldwide find their next career role. Established in 2005, Hays Middle East services the GCC region from its offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Discover more at www.hays.ae.

About Women Choice:

Women Choice is an international organization that works hand in hand with companies, institutions and governments committed to advancing impactful leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Led by Nezha Alaoui, global advocate for women’s empowerment, social innovator, author and impact influencer with over 2.6M audience on social media, Women Choice expanded its impact activities from New York to the MENA region to launch its five-year plan of achieving 1M jobs for women across the Arab world. More at womenchoice.org

