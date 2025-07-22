Gaborone, Botswana – Hayo, a global innovator in digital solutions, has expanded its African footprint with new offices in Gaborone (Botswana), Monrovia (Liberia) and Lilongwe (Malawi). The strategic expansion is part of Hayo’s continued investment in emerging markets to support local digital economies with digital solutions, telecoms services and on-the-ground expertise.

Hayo’s growing in-country presence across Africa is supporting growing demands from hyperscalers, local governments, regulators, enterprises and mobile operators. Its operations in Botswana, Liberia and Malawi will enable faster delivery of local services to support digital adoption, as well as boost capabilities for global businesses looking to scale across some of Africa’s most dynamic markets.

“Local presence plays a key role in supporting businesses, enabling digital innovation and having an impact on day-to-day life across African markets. It’s the only way to work effectively and closely align with unique dynamics across countries,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo. “Our offices in Botswana, Liberia and Malawi are not just operational hubs, they’re a long-term investment in local people, partnerships and digital progress.”

The contribution of Africa’s digital economy to the continent’s GDP has increased from 1.1% in 2012 to 4.5% in 2020, and is projected to reach 5.2% by 2025 and 8.5% by 2050. Hayo’s move into Botswana, Liberia and Malawi aims to support this growth, create local job opportunities and build stronger partnerships with national stakeholders. Its local offices will support a range of region-specific solutions, spanning GovTech, IoT, voice, messaging, cloud communications and more.

“The future of Africa’s digital economy deserves to be built by local talent to serve local needs,” said Sergio Rodrigues, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Product at Hayo. “By expanding our on-the-ground teams across key markets, we can better support communities, understand local challenges, and work with partners to build a digital ecosystem that makes a real difference to businesses and communities.”

Hayo serves 100+ leading mobile operators with extensive coverage across Africa and the Middle East, as well as connecting customers globally via a growing ecosystem of 500+ partners. The news comes after the recent launch of Hayo’s National Mobile Registry (NMR) platform, which supports governments in emerging markets to bring their national mobile ecosystems under control. The solution implements systems that enhance compliance, protect citizens, and unlock sustainable public revenue with a controlled entry process for mobile devices.

Hayo is a global digital service provider that is unlocking the full potential of communications, transformation and innovation in Africa, the Middle East and around the world. It combines networking, technologies, and digital solutions to deliver on-the-ground innovation that has a positive impact on local people’s lives. It has extensive coverage across the African continent, as well as over 500 service provider relationships globally. Hayo provides bespoke digital solutions for governments, service providers, mobile operators, enterprises, retailers and regulators, spanning voice, SMS, CPaaS, security, IoT and more.

