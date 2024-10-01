Dubai, UAE – HAYAH Insurance Company, the leading domestic digital insurance provider, and Shory, a trusted local online insurance platform, are shaking up the industry in the UAE with a strategic partnership that has already seen the launch of a landmark new health protection product.

The goal of this collaboration is to make health insurance more accessible, affordable, and convenient for individuals and families across the UAE.

“Our collaboration with Shory reflects our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity,” said Adel Benachour, Head of Employee Benefits and Partnerships at HAYAH Insurance Company.

The partnership is already living up to its promise, with HAYAH rolling out Health Protect, a comprehensive new insurance product, on the Shory platform.

Health Protect is designed to meet the diverse healthcare needs of the UAE population, offering a seamless digital experience from purchase to policy management.

“By leveraging Shory’s robust digital platform, we are bringing Health Protect to the fingertips of UAE residents, ensuring that quality health coverage is just a few clicks away,” added Adel Benachour.

Key highlights include:

Competitive Premiums: Competitive pricing ensures high-quality coverage without impacting affordability.

Competitive pricing ensures high-quality coverage without impacting affordability. Comprehensive Coverage: The plan covers a wide range of medical services, from routine check-ups to critical treatments, providing peace of mind for policyholders.

The plan covers a wide range of medical services, from routine check-ups to critical treatments, providing peace of mind for policyholders. Instant Policy Issuance: Customers can now buy and receive their Health Protect policy online within minutes.

Customers can now buy and receive their Health Protect policy online within minutes. Digital Convenience: From managing claims to customer support, every aspect of Health Protect is managed online, enhancing the overall customer experience.

The new products is in response to growing demand for accessible health insurance solutions in the UAE, driven by changing population dynamics and an increased focus on healthcare.

“We have consistently been at the forefront of innovation in the insurance industry, with a focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers,” explained Mohamed Seghir, HAYAH’s Chief Executive Officer.

Shory is also enhancing its offering through the new initiative. Aoun Al Smadi, CEO of Shory UAE said, "The latest additions from HAYAH to our health insurance portfolio integrate Shory's smart technologies and HAYAH's brilliant product range. I am certain the new range of products will allow our customers to take better care of their health and wellness,"

For more information about Health Protect and to purchase a policy, please visit the Shory website at www.shory.com.

