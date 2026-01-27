Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Havas Health Network convened global healthcare, pharmaceutical, and marketing leaders at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai for Shape Shifting: The GLP-1 Revolution, a high-impact panel examining how GLP-1 medications have evolved from clinical innovation into a cultural force influencing how people eat, socialize, approach fitness, travel, and engage with brands.

The session, held January 10th, marked the first time Havas Health has brought its GLP-1 Consultancy to the Middle East, positioning the network at the center of a timely global conversation around the rapid mainstream adoption of these therapies and their significant impact within and beyond health and wellness. The discussion explored the region’s accelerated adoption alongside comparisons to other global markets.

“These medications are changing how millions experience food, social interaction, travel, and most importantly relate to their own personal health and wellness,” said Brian Robinson, Global Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth at Havas Health Network and Lead of Havas’ GLP-1 Consultancy. “In high-growth regions like the Middle East, the challenge for brands is not awareness but trust and experience. This moment demands informed, culturally grounded responses rather than surface-level reactions.”

Once largely confined to medical settings, GLP-1 treatments now sit at the intersection of science, culture, and daily life, reshaping conversations around nutrition, identity, and personal agency.

Moderated by Carlo Nakhle, Business Director at Havas Life Middle East, thought leaders on the panel included Amr Saeed, Executive Director, Metabolic Business Unit Head META at Eli Lilly; Dr. Suhel Ashraff, Consultant Endocrinologist at Mubadala Health (M42); Dr. Sara Suliman, Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist at Imperial College London Diabetes & Endocrine Center (M42); and Brian Robinson.

Bringing a distinct industry lens to a medically driven conversation, Havas highlighted how shifting appetites, behaviors, and identities are creating new consumer needs, while persistent misconceptions around obesity continue to influence stigma, policy, and marketing narratives. These insights are particularly relevant in the Middle East, where obesity rates remain high across both adult and pediatric populations.

